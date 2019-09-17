As Intuit (INTU) Stock Rose, Thomas White International LTD Has Cut Its Position; Ironsides Asset Advisors Boosted Its Biomarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Holding by $332,775 as Market Valuation Declined

Thomas White International Ltd decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 36.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd sold 2,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 4,310 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.13M, down from 6,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $265.92. About 332,259 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 25/04/2018 – INTUIT RAISES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE; 21/05/2018 – Intuit Inc expected to post earnings of $4.68 a share – Earnings Preview; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3 FROM Baa1; 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY GAAP SHR $4.59; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.51 TO $5.53; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT INC – NOW EXPECTS FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 CONSUMER GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 12 TO 13 PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) by 35.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc bought 3,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.77% . The institutional investor held 14,935 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.28M, up from 11,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $74.05. About 355,585 shares traded. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has declined 20.19% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRN News: 25/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical Backs FY18 Rev $1.47B-$1.53B; 24/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharma: Less Decline in Motor and Language Function Compared to Historical Controls; 17/05/2018 – BioMarin Announces 1 Platform and 3 Poster Presentations at World Federation of Hemophilia 2018 World Congress; 24/05/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical Expects Palynziq Will Be Available in U.S. by End of Jun; 25/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical 1Q Rev $373.4M; 02/05/2018 – BioMarin Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 28/03/2018 – EMA ACCEPTS BIOMARIN’S MARKETING APPLICATION FOR PEGVALIASE MAA; 13/04/2018 – BioMarin’s Kuvan Weekly Retail Sales Rose 1.1%: Symphony; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN 1Q REV. $373.4M, EST. $348.7M

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $457.28M and $298.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,400 shares to 1,132 shares, valued at $305,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 25,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 407,400 shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold BMRN shares while 128 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 172.04 million shares or 22.86% less from 223.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Interest Grp Inc Llp owns 127,564 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd holds 0.01% or 14,753 shares. L And S Advsr holds 10,214 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Macquarie Gru invested 0.03% of its portfolio in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Swiss Bank invested in 581,700 shares. Grp Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership stated it has 275 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. West Oak Cap Lc accumulated 0.01% or 147 shares. Highland Management LP holds 0.03% or 6,000 shares in its portfolio. Westwood Holding Gp has 16,837 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.05% of its portfolio in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Primecap Mngmt Com Ca stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Moreover, First Light Asset Mngmt has 0.83% invested in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) for 70,077 shares. 537,371 are owned by Renaissance Technology Ltd Llc. Frontier Mgmt Commerce Limited Liability Corp holds 0.51% or 790,626 shares.

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28 billion and $567.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shiseido Adr (SSDOY) by 11,161 shares to 43,340 shares, valued at $3.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr (NYSE:BABA) by 11,448 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,588 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Tech Solution Cl A (NASDAQ:CTSH).