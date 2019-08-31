As Intuit (INTU) Stock Rose, Shareholder Retirement Systems Of Alabama Has Decreased by $346,347 Its Position; Capital City Trust Company Has Cut Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Stock Value Rose

Retirement Systems Of Alabama decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 0.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama sold 1,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 144,370 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.74M, down from 145,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $288.36. About 783,703 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Rev $2.93B; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Reports 6% Increase in TurboTax Online Units: Raises Full-Year Consumer Group Guidance Range; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 07/03/2018 Intuit Launches QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program; 10/05/2018 – Intuit Turbo Launches New Household Income View; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q NET REV. $2.93B, EST. $2.86B; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $5.915 BLN TO $5.935 BLN, GROWTH OF 14 TO 15 PERCENT; 15/05/2018 – Lindsell Cuts Kraft Heinz, Buys More Intuit: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees Revenue Growth, Higher Profit — Earnings Review

Capital City Trust Company decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital City Trust Company sold 4,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 57,274 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75 million, down from 61,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital City Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 25/04/2018 – Forbes Magazine Names FTI Consulting to America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List for Third Consecutive Year; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 8-K Filed On 2018-04-26; 07/05/2018 – Read CNBC’s full interview with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: DJI is teaming up with Microsoft for new Azure solutions #msbuild; 12/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for both General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 14/03/2018 – Stephen Hawking’s voice was his trademark; 25/04/2018 – ZDNet: Microsoft’s new open-source tech turns iPads, Surface Pros into big touchscreen; 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $20.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 31,268 shares to 906,492 shares, valued at $18.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 10,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 338,528 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bryn Mawr Tru holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 46,111 shares. North Star Invest Mngmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,260 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). American Money Ltd reported 12,427 shares or 1.81% of all its holdings. Cullinan holds 0.86% or 43,790 shares in its portfolio. Clean Yield Group holds 1.31% or 12,407 shares. 210,483 were reported by Davis R M. Appleton Prtnrs Ma holds 1.44% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 41,609 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp reported 12,222 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Management holds 0.77% or 5,834 shares. Atlanta Capital Mgmt L L C reported 0.51% stake. 22,110 were reported by Piedmont Investment Advisors. 693,748 were accumulated by Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 1.5% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Melvin Limited Partnership has invested 1% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Inc Pa reported 2.66M shares. Granite Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.72% or 257,388 shares in its portfolio. 887,985 are held by Mariner Lc. South State Corporation holds 3.48% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 286,895 shares. 162,124 were accumulated by Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Llc. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Inc Limited invested in 1.29M shares. 10,499 were reported by Peregrine Asset Advisers Incorporated. New York-based Capstone Investment Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 43,274 are held by Trustmark Bank & Trust Tru Department. Parsec Management Incorporated holds 418,367 shares or 3.14% of its portfolio. Earnest Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Greenwich Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.11% or 53,375 shares. Bragg Financial Advsr reported 2.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Agf Invests holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 412,281 shares. Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 24,339 shares.

