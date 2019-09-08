As Intuit (INTU) Stock Rose, Shareholder Partner Investment Management LP Upped Stake; I D Systems (IDSY) Shares Rose While Bard Associates Upped Its Stake

Bard Associates Inc increased its stake in I D Systems Inc (IDSY) by 186.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bard Associates Inc bought 223,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 342,910 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 119,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bard Associates Inc who had been investing in I D Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.56 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.34. About 24,647 shares traded. I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) has declined 11.29% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IDSY News: 29/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Announces Industrial Truck Telematics Technician Certification Program: IDSY University; 12/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, &; 05/04/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems Showcases Password and Identity Management Solutions at the 2018 HDI Annual Conference; 07/03/2018 Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Rev $13.4M; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 12/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, & Retail; 21/04/2018 – DJ ID Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDSY); 07/03/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 18/05/2018 – l.D. Systems Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule

Partner Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 19.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp bought 1,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 7,651 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, up from 6,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $287.8. About 907,193 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT SEES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP REV. GROWTH OF 12 TO 13%; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $2.925 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Net $1.2B; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c; 07/03/2018 Intuit Launches QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $4.82

Partner Investment Management Lp, which manages about $86.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del (NASDAQ:CSII) by 10,104 shares to 4,470 shares, valued at $173,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 8,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,567 shares, and cut its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 933,284 are held by Neuberger Berman Grp Lc. 4,215 were accumulated by Prudential Public Lc. Blair William & Il stated it has 416,062 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Arrow Corp owns 810 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% or 17,504 shares. Moreover, Cadence Bank Na has 0.26% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 2,525 shares. Bridges Inv accumulated 2,003 shares. Everence Mngmt reported 6,400 shares stake. Korea Invest invested 0.18% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Covington Mgmt has 0.92% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Hillsdale Investment Inc owns 2,035 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Inc reported 0.19% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Massachusetts-based Wade G W & Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.44% or 12,472 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd holds 3,866 shares.

