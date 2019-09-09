As Intuit (INTU) Stock Rose, Saturna Capital Has Raised Position; As Visa (V) Stock Price Rose, Holder Capital Wealth Planning Has Cut Its Stake by $2.91 Million

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 77.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 18,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 5,430 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $848,000, down from 24,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $396.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $181.59. About 6.50 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 14/05/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Adj EPS $1.11; 06/04/2018 – H-1B Visa Application Cap Hit Within First Week (Video); 17/04/2018 – CHINA TO GRANT VISA FREE ENTRY TO HAINAN FOR 59 COUNTRIES; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q CROSS-BORDER VOLUMES +11%; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe; 25/04/2018 – Visa quarterly profit jumps six times; 09/05/2018 – Women Execs at Visa Expected to Complain of ‘Bro’ Culture, Unequal Opportunity; 10/05/2018 – H-2B Visa Demand Vastly Outstrips the Number Allowed By Law

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 0.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp bought 1,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 468,909 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.58 million, up from 467,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.13% or $11.9 during the last trading session, reaching $275.9. About 2.02M shares traded or 61.26% up from the average. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Intuit Senior Unsecured To A3; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6% BOOST IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS:; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q EPS $4.59; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Reports 6% Increase in TurboTax Online Units: Raises Full-Year Consumer Group Guidance Range; 17/05/2018 – GLINT WELCOMES SHERRY WHITELEY TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.12 billion for 31.75 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd has invested 0.91% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Bath Savings reported 52,444 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 74,684 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Jaffetilchin Invest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,085 shares. Stifel Corp reported 416,822 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc has invested 0.18% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Fdx Advsr Incorporated has 4,602 shares. Buckingham Asset Limited Com holds 858 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Chilton Investment Ltd Liability has invested 1.87% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Charles Schwab Management invested in 1.13M shares or 0.19% of the stock. Comgest Global Invsts Sas holds 1.78% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 310,376 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.23% or 131,896 shares in its portfolio. International Investors has invested 0.66% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 214 shares. Huntington Savings Bank has invested 0.09% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

