As Intuit (INTU) Stock Rose, Mawer Investment Management LTD Decreased Its Holding; Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has Raised Its Stake in Centene Del (CNC) by $490,939

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 10,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 400,524 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.71M, down from 410,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $4.55 during the last trading session, reaching $286.49. About 305,215 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 21/05/2018 – Intuit Inc expected to post earnings of $4.68 a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $2.925 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $4.82; 30/04/2018 – QuickBooks Study Finds Small Businesses Confident on Automation and AI Opportunities; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT RAISES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82; 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177; 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 84.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought 9,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 20,230 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, up from 10,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $45.92. About 827,656 shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). First Republic Mgmt stated it has 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Cqs Cayman Lp has 0.02% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 10,000 shares. Panagora Asset Inc holds 0.01% or 27,736 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund invested in 8,215 shares. 893 are held by Ser Corporation. Three Peaks Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.81% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Cleararc Inc reported 0.1% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Southpoint LP holds 2.93% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 1.30M shares. Psagot Invest House Limited invested in 3,238 shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0.01% or 1,488 shares. 147,600 are held by Renaissance Tech Lc. Charles Schwab Invest Management holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 1.72 million shares. 1.02M are owned by Healthcor Limited Partnership.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $296.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 24,896 shares to 79,105 shares, valued at $4.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM) by 10,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,044 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “David Tepper Invests in 2 Managed Care Companies in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Centene to expand presence in health insurance exchange in 10 states – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Centurion re-awarded health services contract in Georgia – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Daniel Loeb’s 5 Biggest Stock Buys of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intuit (INTU) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Intuit Stock Dropped 6% – Nasdaq” published on April 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Intuit +3.1% as analysts boost targets after beat – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Commit To Buy Intuit At $190, Earn 4% Using Options – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intuit Management Talks Online Ecosystem Revenue, TurboTax Live, and More – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Secs Group Inc invested 0.06% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Com has 23,896 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 24,076 are held by Addenda. Dupont Corp reported 5,019 shares. 62,976 are owned by Arizona State Retirement. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability invested in 0.85% or 755,860 shares. Hightower Advsr Lc has 19,244 shares. Kwmg Limited Company stated it has 5 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1.24 million are owned by Waddell And Reed Inc. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.24% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Services Corporation invested 0.01% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 34,480 shares. Ameriprise Financial invested 0.06% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Comerica Natl Bank accumulated 67,824 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 93,843 shares.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93 billion and $14.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Factset Research Systems Inc (NYSE:FDS) by 14,881 shares to 73,696 shares, valued at $18.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 91,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.39M shares, and has risen its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd.