As Intuit (INTU) Stock Rose, Holder Thomas White International LTD Has Lowered Holding by $639,450; As Mixt (MIXT) Stock Price Declined, Holder Ack Asset Management Has Cut Stake

Thomas White International Ltd decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 36.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd sold 2,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 4,310 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.13M, down from 6,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $265.22. About 248,857 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500.

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mixt (MIXT) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 52,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.42% . The hedge fund held 648,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.35M, down from 700,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mixt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $308.87 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $14.31. About 52,750 shares traded. MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) has declined 12.26% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MIXT News: 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics 4Q Net $5.43M; 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – FY OPERATING PROFIT OF R215 MLN UP 56% YEAR OVER YEAR; 09/05/2018 – MiX Telematics and Archrock Share “Essential KPIs all Fleet Managers Need to Track” on Upcoming NAFA Webinar; 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE OF R374 MLN AN INCREASE OF 19.4% YEAR OVER YEAR; 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – QTRLY OPERATING PROFIT OF R74 MLN , UP 80% YEAR OVER YEAR; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Adjusted Ebit $41.1M-$42.7; 10/05/2018 – Correct: MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Adjusted Earnings Per ADS 59.0c-63.2; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics 4Q EPS 1c; 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – FY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE OF R1,435 MLN UP 19% YEAR OVER YEAR ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Rev $145.9M-$148.3M

Analysts await MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 11.11% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.18 per share. MIXT’s profit will be $4.32M for 17.89 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by MiX Telematics Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.26% EPS growth.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.