As Intuit (INTU) Stock Rose, Fil LTD Has Raised Holding; Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Upped Lauder (Estee) Cos (EL) Stake by $8.20 Million; Share Price Rose

Fil Ltd increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 1589.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd bought 123,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 131,233 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.31M, up from 7,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $290.91. About 415,861 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT INC – NOW EXPECTS FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 CONSUMER GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 12 TO 13 PERCENT; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees Revenue Growth, Higher Profit — Earnings Review; 24/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Indigo Agriculture and Intuit; 21/05/2018 – Intuit Inc expected to post earnings of $4.68 a share – Earnings Preview; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 30/04/2018 – QuickBooks Study Finds Small Businesses Confident on Automation and AI Opportunities

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Lauder (Estee) Cos Inc (EL) by 23.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 49,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The hedge fund held 264,260 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.75M, up from 214,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Lauder (Estee) Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $206.86. About 638,683 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Expands Paid Parental Leave To 20 Weeks And Other Family Benefits — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF ABOUT $93M; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO: ACCELERATING RETESTING OF PRODUCT AD CLAIMS; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Sales Growth of 11%-12%; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 10,750 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $74.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly (Eli) & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 309,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 362,109 shares, and cut its stake in Arcbest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $399.88 million activity. LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION sold 16,140 shares worth $3.23M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgewater Associate Lp accumulated 0.09% or 93,241 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Advsrs Adv accumulated 22,016 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Creative Planning reported 3,843 shares stake. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank holds 0.08% or 8,950 shares in its portfolio. Blair William And Il holds 0.06% or 61,851 shares. Fincl Bank Of Mellon reported 2.03M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank holds 0.04% or 158,881 shares. Bridgeway Cap Inc invested in 0.03% or 16,300 shares. Nordea Inv reported 0.27% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Btc Capital holds 0.51% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 19,252 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, Sweden-based fund reported 158,725 shares. Greenleaf Trust reported 0.01% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Hawaii-based C M Bidwell Associates has invested 0.42% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Spears Abacus Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). 1,923 were reported by Pinnacle Partners.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.3% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 933,284 shares. Loomis Sayles Communication Limited Partnership holds 9,729 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt invested in 0.28% or 8,619 shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap Inc holds 3.05% or 12,125 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Inv Mngmt Comm reported 66,972 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 60,186 shares. Coatue Ltd Liability reported 1.12M shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 369,831 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc invested in 214 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ballentine Partners Lc invested 0.01% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). King Luther Mngmt Corp invested 0.01% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Capital Fund Mngmt Sa invested in 0.12% or 66,175 shares. Fosun Limited has invested 0.05% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Johnson Counsel has invested 0.02% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability Com reported 168,154 shares.

