As Intuit (INTU) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Has Lowered Its Position; Lattice Semiconductor Corporat (LSCC) Holding Held by Investment Management Of Virginia Llc

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 12,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 345,917 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.43M, down from 358,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $288.36. About 783,703 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q ADJ EPS $4.82, EST. $4.67; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intuit Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTU); 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B; 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY GAAP SHR $4.59; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82; 28/04/2018 – Bill Harris, former CEO of Intuit and founding CEO of PayPal: Bitcoin is the greatest scam in history:

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corporat (LSCC) by 259.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 209,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.37% . The institutional investor held 290,610 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, up from 80,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Lattice Semiconductor Corporat for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $19.69. About 2.06 million shares traded or 9.01% up from the average. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has risen 148.91% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 148.91% the S&P500. Some Historical LSCC News: 28/03/2018 – LATTICE BIOLOGICS – EXPECTS IT WILL FILE REQUIRED FILINGS BY APRIL 30TH, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Lattice Biologics Ltd. Announces Management Cease Trading Order is Revoked; 30/04/2018 – Lattice Biologics Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter 2017, First Quarter 2018, and Year End 2017 Highlights; 25/04/2018 – LATTICE BIOLOGICS LTD – THERE IS NO INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING AGAINST IT; 28/03/2018 – March 28, 2018: Lattice Biologics Ltd. Management Cease Trade Order; 08/05/2018 – Lattice Engines and Engagio Announce Strategic Partnership to Create Personalized and Scalable ABM Programs; 26/04/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS ADDS THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 29/05/2018 – Lattice Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LATTICE SEMI 1Q REV. $98.6M, EST. $97.5M; 30/04/2018 – Lattice Engines Joins Marketo® Accelerate Partner Ecosystem to Deliver Scalable Audience Engagement to Marketers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Inv Counsel owns 4,475 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cibc Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Colony Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corp reported 93,213 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Public Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.05% or 21,621 shares. Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.27% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Goelzer Investment Mngmt Inc holds 0.05% or 1,862 shares. Axa reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Lsv Asset Management has 7,373 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invest House Ltd Liability has 3.94% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 1,164 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt stated it has 21,727 shares. Vanguard invested in 0.2% or 19.65M shares. Ls Investment Lc holds 5,620 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability has 299,855 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Huntington Bancorporation holds 0.09% or 19,890 shares in its portfolio.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 2,032 shares to 26,080 shares, valued at $6.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 2,596 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,263 shares, and has risen its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP).

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intuit (INTU) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Intuit (INTU) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on April 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “15 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intuit (INTU) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Intuit Inc (INTU) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on July 31, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Onespan Inc. by 110,883 shares to 55,155 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,343 shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ:FAST).