As Intuit (INTU) Stock Price Rose, Lindsell Train LTD Has Cut Stake by $2.71 Million; Lincoln National Lifted Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $1.01 Million

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 11.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp bought 570 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 5,628 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02 million, up from 5,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – AMENDED AGREEMENT AMENDS MAY 20, 2016 AGREEMENT TO INCREASE BORROWING CAPACITY UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $7.0 BLN; 14/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company:; 11/05/2018 – Amazon drops shopping ads on Google, sources say; 10/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – RYANAIR IS MOVING ITS INFRASTRUCTURE TO AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 24/04/2018 – The company is building out its investment in cloud computing, placing it in more direct competition with Amazon and outlining a path forward for the company beyond advertising revenue; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin could send tourists to space this year; 19/03/2018 – The group finds men are less likely to use Amazon.com compared with women to price shop; 09/05/2018 – Sears, Amazon.com Offering Ship-to-Store Service for Tires; 20/05/2018 – M2E Joins Amazon Marketplace Developer Council; 28/03/2018 – Trump wants to ‘go after’ Amazon over taxes, but Congress and the Supreme Court could settle the issue for him

Lindsell Train Ltd decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 0.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd sold 10,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 2.19M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $573.79M, down from 2.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $278.74. About 3.07 million shares traded or 140.56% up from the average. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 10/05/2018 – Intuit Turbo Launches New Household Income View; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q NET REV. $2.93B, EST. $2.86B; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $5.915 BLN TO $5.935 BLN, GROWTH OF 14 TO 15 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT SEES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP REV. GROWTH OF 12 TO 13%; 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $4.82; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 06/04/2018 – Intuit Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 22,873 shares to 38,238 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (FTY) by 630,024 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,002 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Scge Management Limited Partnership has invested 5.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Victory reported 0.22% stake. 3,240 are owned by Security Natl Tru Company. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 80,089 shares. Dorsey Whitney Tru accumulated 1,749 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt, a Tennessee-based fund reported 1,453 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada invested in 1.09% or 1.44M shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability Corp holds 4.14% or 659 shares in its portfolio. Rnc Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.08% or 665 shares. Madrona Fincl Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.39% or 198 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Scotland Gp Plc reported 140 shares. Wade G W And has 4,034 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Moneta Group Inc Inv Advsrs owns 308 shares. Summit Financial Strategies Inc holds 323 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Clean Yield Group Incorporated holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 113 shares.

Lindsell Train Ltd, which manages about $6.07B and $5.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 702,000 shares to 4.26M shares, valued at $522.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 291,502 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scotia Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Alley Lc reported 1.96% stake. Ww Asset reported 17,737 shares stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 33,494 shares stake. Van Strum And Towne reported 1,586 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 1.27 million shares. Piedmont Advsrs accumulated 22,110 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.25% or 67,127 shares. Jennison Associates Limited Co has invested 0% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 0.29% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 11,327 shares. Private Cap Advisors reported 6,150 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Pillar Pacific Cap Management Limited Liability Com reported 1.5% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Ironwood Fin Ltd Company invested 0.03% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Toronto Dominion Bancorporation has 169,463 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.16% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).