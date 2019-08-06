As Intuit (INTU) Stock Price Rose, Cullinan Associates Boosted by $2.14 Million Its Holding; Prince Street Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Mercadolibre (MELI)

Cullinan Associates Inc increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 23.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc bought 8,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 43,790 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.45 million, up from 35,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $6.56 during the last trading session, reaching $270.09. About 976,324 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500.

Prince Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc bought 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 66,400 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.71M, up from 54,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.88B market cap company. The stock increased 4.67% or $26.79 during the last trading session, reaching $601.04. About 505,140 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27B and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Trust (SPY) by 116,566 shares to 39,824 shares, valued at $11.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 6,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,330 shares, and cut its stake in Marriott Intl New Class A (NASDAQ:MAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlanta Capital Mgmt L L C holds 404,634 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Limited invested 0.1% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Geode Capital Management Limited holds 4.09M shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.4% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). 44,198 are held by Nichols Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Com holds 0.59% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 9,062 shares. Fiduciary Tru Commerce owns 2,308 shares. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.2% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Waverton Invest Mgmt holds 3.92% or 287,787 shares. 19.65 million were accumulated by Vanguard Grp. Bb&T Corp reported 48,864 shares. Headinvest Limited Liability Com holds 1.98% or 27,099 shares in its portfolio. Coastline Trust invested in 0.12% or 3,176 shares. Inv House Ltd Liability Corp owns 139,392 shares for 3.94% of their portfolio. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Corporation owns 110 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Associate Lc holds 429,092 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Parkside National Bank Tru has invested 0.01% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). 4.88 million are held by Baillie Gifford And. Blackrock reported 1.48M shares. Hightower Ltd holds 0% or 977 shares in its portfolio. Loomis Sayles And LP reported 65,999 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gp owns 0.04% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 233,734 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 0.09% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Andra Ap reported 7,200 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 771 shares. Principal Fincl Group stated it has 770 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Pillar Pacific Mngmt Lc holds 0.2% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) or 3,362 shares. Ubs Oconnor Lc has 3,260 shares. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated owns 2,394 shares.

