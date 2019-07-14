As Intuit (INTU) Shares Rose, Partner Fund Management LP Has Upped Stake; Roumell Asset Management Has Cut Its Gsi Technology (GSIT) Holding by $535,318; Stock Declined

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Gsi Technology (GSIT) by 14.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 76,474 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.77% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 455,152 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, down from 531,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Gsi Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.29M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.4. About 86,774 shares traded or 13.49% up from the average. GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) has risen 1.94% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSIT News: 21/04/2018 DJ GSI Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GSIT); 03/05/2018 – GSI Tech 4Q EPS 1c; 21/05/2018 – GSI Technology Announces Participation in 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational

Partner Fund Management Lp increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 1.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp bought 3,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 252,539 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.02 million, up from 249,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $281.65. About 1.02M shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 30/04/2018 – QuickBooks Study Finds Small Businesses Confident on Automation and AI Opportunities; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY GAAP SHR $4.59; 21/05/2018 – Intuit Inc expected to post earnings of $4.68 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Rev $2.93B; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6% BOOST IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS:; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT INC – NOW EXPECTS FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 CONSUMER GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 12 TO 13 PERCENT; 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $638,354 activity. Lasserre Didier also sold $81,479 worth of GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.56, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold GSIT shares while 7 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 5.87 million shares or 5.17% more from 5.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 13,594 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Menta Limited Liability Company owns 0.1% invested in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) for 29,274 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0% in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT). State Street has 0% invested in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT). Citigroup has invested 0% in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT). Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corp reported 794,847 shares stake. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) accumulated 7,323 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc reported 77,465 shares stake. Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT). California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT). Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Com invested in 2,200 shares or 0% of the stock. The France-based Axa has invested 0% in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT). Roumell Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 8.6% or 455,152 shares. Moreover, Css Limited Liability Co Il has 0.01% invested in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT). Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) for 5,358 shares.

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14 million and $41.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) by 69,354 shares to 535,514 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neon Therapeutics Inc by 556,606 shares to 422,396 shares, valued at $2.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) by 1.97 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,821 shares, and cut its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc.