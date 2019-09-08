As Intuit (INTU) Shares Rose, Holder Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Cut Its Holding by $10.48 Million; As Fiserv (FISV) Share Price Rose, Transamerica Financial Advisors Has Lowered Its Position by $628,642

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 99.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc sold 3,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 12 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 3,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $108.62. About 3.22M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 40,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The hedge fund held 11,325 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96 million, down from 51,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $287.8. About 907,193 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18B and $7.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (Call) by 50,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $5.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expedia Group Inc (Call) by 73,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.