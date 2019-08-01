As Intuit (INTU) Shares Rose, Holder Gam Holding Ag Has Cut Stake by $373,230; Crawford Investment Counsel Raised Its Stake in Total Sys Svcs (TSS) as Stock Price Rose

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 665.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 71,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 82,586 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.85M, up from 10,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.72. About 1.37M shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 12/03/2018 – TSYS CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER PATRICIA WATSON NAMED AS ONE OF THE MOST INFLUENTIAL WOMEN IN PAYMENTS; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Total System Load Factor 85.1%; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES (GAAP) $3,900 MLN TO $4,000 MLN; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 NET REVENUE (NON-GAAP) $3,700 MLN TO $3,800 MLN; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Sees 2018 Total System Capacity Up 2.5%; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM ASMS 21.80 BLN, UP 3.0 PCT; 27/03/2018 – DP POLAND PLC – TOTAL SYSTEM SALES UP 51% TO PLN 58 MLN IN 2017; 06/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – DETAILS OF LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM APRIL 2018 REVENUE PASSENGER MILES 1.05 BLN, UP 12 PCT; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS (GAAP) $3.00 TO $3.10

Gam Holding Ag decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 31.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag sold 1,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 3,042 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $795,000, down from 4,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $277.31. About 935,927 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Net $1.2B; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $2.925 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT; 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206); 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump; 15/05/2018 – Lindsell Cuts Kraft Heinz, Buys More Intuit: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B; 24/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Indigo Agriculture and Intuit; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Intuit Senior Unsecured To A3; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT INC – NOW EXPECTS FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 CONSUMER GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 12 TO 13 PERCENT; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Times: Exclusive: #HRtech company @glintinc adds @Intuit / $INTU exec as its first independent board member

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53B and $3.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) by 58,573 shares to 756,645 shares, valued at $84.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 120,254 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15 million shares, and cut its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $7.37 million activity. The insider GRIFFITH G SANDERS III sold $1.03 million. 8,632 Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) shares with value of $787,471 were sold by Watson Patricia A. Todd Paul M sold $979,687 worth of stock. The insider WEAVER DORENDA K sold $209,548.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 13,989 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Maplelane Cap Limited Company owns 100,000 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.02% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 55,698 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 56 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Mitsubishi Ufj reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Timessquare Llc has 790,100 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. The South Carolina-based Verity & Verity Lc has invested 0.1% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Motco holds 64 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Trust Fund stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Whittier Of Nevada holds 0% or 102 shares in its portfolio. Greatmark Investment Prtn Incorporated owns 40,225 shares or 1.21% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 1.43% or 37,063 shares in its portfolio. Mai Cap Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 1,076 shares. Bridgewater Associates LP reported 0.04% stake. Bath Savings Tru holds 2.89% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 52,444 shares. Jensen Investment Inc holds 2.34% or 753,225 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management holds 94,957 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Headinvest Limited Com has 1.98% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 27,099 shares. Massachusetts-based Fiduciary Trust has invested 0.02% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Fiera Corporation owns 148,913 shares. Davidson holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 26,463 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 447,086 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Shell Asset invested in 0.21% or 35,613 shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership has 0.86% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 1.39M shares. Alabama-based Oakworth Cap Inc has invested 0.06% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Principal Fin Group owns 398,021 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 7,785 shares to 28,153 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 18,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,756 shares, and has risen its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 earnings per share, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.