As Intuit (INTU) Share Value Rose, Holder Hanseatic Management Services Has Upped Holding; As Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) Share Price Declined, Yacktman Asset Management LP Increased Stake by $1.19 Million

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (INTU) by 502.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 2,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 3,418 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $893,000, up from 567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Intuit Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $7.11 during the last trading session, reaching $267.53. About 71,855 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 22C TO 24C, EST. 21C; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Times: Exclusive: #HRtech company @glintinc adds @Intuit / $INTU exec as its first independent board member; 18/04/2018 – Intuit and Just Energy Launch a Corporate Renewable Energy Program for Texas Residents; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 06/04/2018 – Intuit Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6% BOOST IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS:; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q ADJ EPS $4.82, EST. $4.67; 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206)

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) by 0.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp bought 14,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 2.30 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.61M, up from 2.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $70.45. About 1.20M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon CEO Comes Out Swinging on Earnings — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – Qatar Petroleum wins exploration bids in 4 blocks offshore Brazil; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Aims for 25% Reduction in Flaring by 2020; 06/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS PAPUA NEW GUINEA HIDES GAS CONDITIONING PLANT, WELLS AND PIPELINE REMAIN SAFELY SHUT IN AFTER LARGE AFTERSHOCK; 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC DOES NOT PLAN ‘PRESSURE’ FOR COMPANIES OPERATING IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE, BUT WANTS DIALOGUE -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Exxon CEO to invest heavily in mega-projects to dominate oil and natural gas markets – Bloomberg; 27/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL 1Q EPS $1.09, EST. $1.10; 08/03/2018 – Exxon CEO: Trump tariffs move us ‘in the opposite direction’ from tax cut and deregulation benefits; 04/05/2018 – Taming Shale Is Just the Latest Exxon Challenge for Sara Ortwein

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Liability Company Oh holds 0.94% or 18,420 shares. 270,265 are owned by Nikko Asset Management Americas. Affinity Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 141,584 shares or 2.34% of all its holdings. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams accumulated 32,097 shares or 1.81% of the stock. 34,482 are held by Atwood Palmer Incorporated. Compton Management Inc Ri holds 2.64% or 75,056 shares. Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership accumulated 9,066 shares or 0% of the stock. Legacy Prns reported 1.65% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Conestoga Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 19,230 shares. Hills Commercial Bank Tru Co invested in 1.22% or 55,890 shares. Security Trust stated it has 113,542 shares. Dean Limited holds 127,364 shares or 1.5% of its portfolio. Farr Miller & Washington Limited Liability Corp Dc owns 245,196 shares or 1.69% of their US portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory Lp reported 2,759 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Blair William And Co Il accumulated 532,657 shares.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Exxon Earnings Surprise To The Upside A Day After Oil Prices Tank – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why Exxon and Chevron Sank After Reporting Q2 Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oil & Gas Stock Roundup: ExxonMobil’s Q2 Update, TC Energy’s Asset Sale & More – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “ExxonMobil (XOM) Increases Synthetic Base Stock Production Capacity, While Strengthening Supply Chain Network – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “ExxonMobil Surprises With Earnings Beat After Massive Miss Last Quarter – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82B and $8.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.52M shares to 4.66M shares, valued at $251.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 1.23M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.02M shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polaris Greystone Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,332 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Appleton Prtnrs Inc Ma holds 1.44% or 41,609 shares in its portfolio. Axa reported 0.27% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). North Star Investment Mgmt Corporation holds 1,260 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement, a New York-based fund reported 371,575 shares. 21,621 were accumulated by Pub Sector Pension Invest Board. Alabama-based Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.19% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Laffer Investments accumulated 15,990 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 753,168 shares stake. Van Strum Towne Inc accumulated 1,586 shares. Bp Public Ltd Liability accumulated 26,000 shares or 0.26% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial Gp Inc has invested 0.04% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Stephens Inc Ar has 900 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 27,580 shares. Alps Advsrs accumulated 10,335 shares.