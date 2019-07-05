As Intuit (INTU) Share Value Rose, Holder Cypress Capital Group Has Trimmed by $395,937 Its Stake; Matador Res Co Com (MTDR) Stock Rose While Beck Mack & Oliver Upped Position

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 8.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group sold 1,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,333 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27M, down from 17,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $268.43. About 268,964 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Indigo Agriculture and Intuit; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 22C TO 24C, EST. 21C; 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $5.915 BLN TO $5.935 BLN, GROWTH OF 14 TO 15 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6% BOOST IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS:; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3 FROM Baa1

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased its stake in Matador Res Co Com (MTDR) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc bought 58,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.16 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.34 million, up from 4.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Matador Res Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $18.81. About 1.06M shares traded. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 39.01% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 20/03/2018 – MATADOR TO B1 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Matador Resources To ‘B+’; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – Matador Resources Company Provides 2018 Annual Meeting Webcast Information; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR PARTNERS GROUP AG SQL.BE – EXPECTS SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER PROFITS FOR CURRENT FY AND INCREASES ITS FULL-YEAR FORECAST; 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Matador Resources to ‘B+’ From ‘B’; 14/03/2018 – Matador Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – DJ Matador Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTDR); 02/05/2018 – Matador Resources 1Q EPS 55c; 19/04/2018 – Matador Resources Company Announces Completion and Start-up of Expansion of Black River Processing Plant in Rustler Breaks; 19/04/2018 – MATADOR REPORTS COMPLETION & EXPANSION OF BLACK RIVER PLANT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold MTDR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 108.09 million shares or 0.01% more from 108.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 49,259 shares. Nicholas Invest Partners Lp invested in 386,303 shares. 44,639 were reported by Susquehanna Int Group Inc Llp. Fifth Third Natl Bank reported 9,739 shares. Timpani Capital Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.46% or 49,752 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association has 34,448 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alps Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Jane Street Gp Lc accumulated 16,729 shares. First Midwest Retail Bank Tru Division invested in 0.05% or 17,493 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 83,344 shares. King Luther Management Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% or 5,028 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 128,917 shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt Grp invested in 152,138 shares. Shine Advisory Svcs holds 0% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) or 187 shares.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $273,060 activity. Hairford Matthew V bought 2,000 shares worth $33,560. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $16,000 was made by Adams Craig N on Wednesday, June 5. Shares for $83,800 were bought by Robinson Bradley M.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc Com (NYSE:ENB) by 16,176 shares to 498,411 shares, valued at $18.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips Com (NYSE:COP) by 9,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,398 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Global Plc Shs Cl A (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 EPS, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36M and $488.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust by 15,170 shares to 96,690 shares, valued at $4.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 2,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,237 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

