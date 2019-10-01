As Intuit (INTU) Share Value Rose, Cypress Funds Has Raised Holding; Philip Morris International In (PM) Shareholder Advisor Partners Has Trimmed Stake

Cypress Funds Llc increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The hedge fund held 176,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.99M, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $265.94. About 862,789 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Reports 6% Increase in TurboTax Online Units: Raises Full-Year Consumer Group Guidance Range; 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY GAAP SHR $4.59; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Rev $2.93B; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intuit Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTU); 25/04/2018 – INTUIT INC – NOW EXPECTS FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 CONSUMER GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 12 TO 13 PERCENT

Advisor Partners Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by 13.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc sold 5,319 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 35,167 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.76 million, down from 40,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris International In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $75.93. About 4.50M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees FY EPS $5.25-EPS $5.40; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and

Cypress Funds Llc, which manages about $356.95 million and $635.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 66,700 shares to 2.38 million shares, valued at $27.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold INTU shares while 243 reduced holdings.

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00M and $820.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Assets Under Management by 1.64M shares to 64.18M shares, valued at $64.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,622 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 13.86 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.