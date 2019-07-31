As Intuit (INTU) Share Price Rose, Primecap Management Company Has Cut Position by $113.48 Million; As Philip Morris International (PM) Share Price Rose, Calamos Wealth Management Has Upped by $2.65 Million Its Position

Primecap Management Company decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 10.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company sold 434,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.90 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02B, down from 4.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $279.85. About 275,701 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 25/04/2018 – Intuit Reports 6% Increase in TurboTax Online Units: Raises Full-Year Consumer Group Guidance Range; 07/03/2018 Intuit Launches QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program; 24/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Indigo Agriculture and Intuit; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 30/04/2018 – QuickBooks Study Finds Small Businesses Confident on Automation and AI Opportunities; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: HR software company Glint adds Intuit exec as its first independent board member; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 22C TO 24C, EST. 21C; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris International (PM) by 422.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 30,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,234 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29M, up from 7,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $84.37. About 1.98M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 26/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Services Inc invested in 0.01% or 833 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 43,916 shares. Mackenzie Fincl owns 12,064 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Lc invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Argent Trust Co owns 1,467 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.23% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). 371,102 are held by Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Moors Cabot Inc accumulated 1,792 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Savant Limited Com holds 0.05% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 1,025 shares. Glenmede Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,064 shares. Optimum Inv Advsr has invested 0.04% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Moreover, Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has 0.01% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Quantbot LP stated it has 0.09% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Daiwa Group Inc Inc reported 26,021 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Intuit (INTU) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intuit (INTU) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run? – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn’t Overlook Intuit (INTU) – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Intuit Inc. (INTU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IVW, UNP, AMT, INTU – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86B and $135.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 6,400 shares to 4.87 million shares, valued at $440.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 6,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 743,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Natural Res Co (NYSE:PXD).

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 earnings per share, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87 million and $700.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 1,688 shares to 631 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 3,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,102 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Philip Morris – The Motley Fool” on June 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “The Cooper Companies Announces Release Date for Third Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Reuters.com published: “Apple lifts Wall Street higher; Fed decision on the horizon – Reuters” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Philip Morris Lights Up With Q2 Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “WidePoint Sets Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call for Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. ET – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. St Germain D J Commerce reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). The Florida-based Eagle Asset has invested 0.03% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Putnam Ltd Com reported 17,350 shares. Haverford Trust stated it has 511,222 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Credit Agricole S A reported 700 shares. The California-based Hennessy Advsr has invested 0.26% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Private Tru Na holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 39,704 shares. Howland Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 3,799 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Retail Bank Of Mellon holds 16.38 million shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. 589,751 are held by Hightower Advsrs Limited Company. Lynch And In has invested 0.45% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Smith Salley stated it has 0.2% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt accumulated 4,875 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.2% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 162,997 shares. Citigroup Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 1.23M shares.