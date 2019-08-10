As Intuit (INTU) Share Price Rose, Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Has Trimmed Holding; As Altria Group (MO) Share Value Declined, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Has Trimmed Its Stake by $364,857

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 64.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company sold 2,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 1,600 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $418,000, down from 4,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $276.57. About 1.22M shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 24/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Indigo Agriculture and Intuit; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY GAAP SHR $4.59; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.43, REV VIEW $5.79 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3 FROM Baa1; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 22C TO 24C, EST. 21C; 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206); 18/04/2018 – Intuit and Just Energy Launch a Corporate Renewable Energy Program for Texas Residents

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 28.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company sold 6,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 16,249 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $933,000, down from 22,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $46.16. About 7.66 million shares traded or 0.39% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Com holds 1.90 million shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. 112,000 are owned by Viking Fund Management Ltd. First City Mgmt Incorporated holds 1.84% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 44,587 shares. Clean Yield Gp holds 651 shares. Barnett And invested in 475 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Advisory Rech invested in 0.01% or 9,086 shares. Bank Of America Corporation De reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Wellington Management Group Llp reported 1.60 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Csat Investment Advisory LP owns 50 shares. 1.45 million are owned by Mackenzie Fincl. Capital Growth Mngmt Lp invested in 405,000 shares or 1.43% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Invest Mngmt Lc has invested 0.59% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Brown Brothers Harriman & invested 0.88% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Security Communications reported 38,143 shares. Linscomb Williams holds 13,097 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $521.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 32,108 shares to 42,295 shares, valued at $4.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon (NYSE:XOM) by 5,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 259,153 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (NYSE:RTN).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.

