As Intuit (INTU) Share Price Rose, Cypress Capital Group Has Decreased Holding; Confluence Investment Management Raised Its United Technologies Corp. (UTX) Stake by $583,168 as Share Price Declined

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 8.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group sold 1,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 16,333 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27 million, down from 17,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $278.74. About 3.07M shares traded or 136.44% up from the average. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500.

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp. (UTX) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc bought 4,556 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 346,703 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.69M, up from 342,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $123.42. About 3.33 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: TALKING WITH INVESTORS ABOUT VALUE OF POSSIBLE BREAKUP; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A; 07/05/2018 – Otis Introduces the Link™ Escalator; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 29/05/2018 – Venerable Veneers: Booth Unveils Lighter FLite Series Designed To Help Customers Reduce Weight And Enhance Aircraft Performance; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO BELIEVES CHINA, U.S. ARE MOTIVATED TO HAVE PRODUCTIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: SEEN NO IMPACT ON BUSINESSES FROM POTENTIAL TARIFFS

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About United Technologies Corporation (UTX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bill Ackman Exits Positions in United Technologies and Automatic Data Processing – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “US transport chief names aviation safety advisory panel – StreetInsider.com” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pershing Square’s 13F Shows New Stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-B), Exits United Technologies (UTX) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “US Indexes Regain Ground Tuesday After Selloff – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30B and $5.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 16,048 shares to 758,839 shares, valued at $79.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Orix Corp. Ads (NYSE:IX) by 5,662 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,769 shares, and cut its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 456 are held by Orrstown Inc. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk Corporation holds 695,959 shares. Garland Incorporated reported 39,760 shares. First Mercantile reported 14,203 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Deprince Race Zollo holds 167,227 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability Company has 58,290 shares. Park Natl Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 13,835 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% stake. Ballentine Partners Lc holds 0.05% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 7,343 shares. Geode Mngmt Lc accumulated 10.37 million shares. 9.20 million are owned by Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon. Lvw Advsr Limited Liability Company invested 0.08% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Fulton State Bank Na owns 16,854 shares. Canal Insur has invested 3.07% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Bollard Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation has 20,495 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36 million and $488.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 4,962 shares to 8,944 shares, valued at $719,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 22,286 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,886 shares, and has risen its stake in First Trust (FMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Ltd Partnership stated it has 37,481 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Ajo LP has invested 1.27% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Mason Street Advisors Lc accumulated 36,960 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank holds 0.07% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 169,463 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 3,784 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Voya Inv Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.61% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) holds 927 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. New York-based Mackay Shields Limited Liability has invested 0.1% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Asset Mgmt One Ltd reported 127,362 shares stake. Stock Yards Bank & Trust stated it has 2,316 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Savant Cap Ltd Liability reported 0.05% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Credit Agricole S A reported 0.72% stake. 109 were reported by Contravisory Management. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Co has 0% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).