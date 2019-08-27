As Intuit (INTU) Share Price Rose, Amalgamated Bank Has Increased by $361,485 Its Position; Koshinski Asset Management Upped Its Altria Group (MO) Stake

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank bought 1,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 37,493 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.80M, up from 36,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $283.21. About 1.26 million shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.43, REV VIEW $5.79 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 Intuit Launches QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Indigo Agriculture and Intuit; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT RAISES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Times: Exclusive: #HRtech company @glintinc adds @Intuit / $INTU exec as its first independent board member; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Rev $2.93B; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q ADJ EPS $4.82, EST. $4.67

Koshinski Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 50.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc bought 9,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 28,006 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 18,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.97% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $45.25. About 56.78 million shares traded or 629.44% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $373.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17,157 shares to 20,417 shares, valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 13,213 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,971 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

