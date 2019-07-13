As Intuit (INTU) Market Value Rose, Patten & Patten Has Lowered Its Position by $305,370; Diamond Hill Capital Management Trimmed Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) by $2.08 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Patten & Patten Inc decreased its stake in Intuit Inc. (INTU) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc sold 1,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,011 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.85M, down from 31,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Intuit Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $281.65. About 1.02M shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) by 6.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 20,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 274,998 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.52 million, down from 295,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $132.37. About 504,585 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 3.98% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 03/04/2018 – VP Liberatore Disposes 85 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 19/04/2018 – DJ Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BR); 06/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 24/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 11/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Adj EPS $1; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 08/05/2018 – Cramer sits down with the CEOs of Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Broadridge Financial Solutions; 10/04/2018 – SIDUS:TOLD THAT ACTG TOLD BROADRIDGE IT’S CANCELLING JUNE 7 MTG; 09/05/2018 – Broadridge Acquires FundAssist to Further Expand Regulatory Communications Capabilities for Asset Managers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Limited Partnership accumulated 0.09% or 3,649 shares. Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) Limited holds 59,569 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.1% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Oppenheimer And Company Inc owns 8,251 shares. Glenmede Na reported 5,064 shares stake. Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund, a Kentucky-based fund reported 5,151 shares. Davidson Inv Advsr stated it has 26,463 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Company holds 0.06% or 7,159 shares in its portfolio. Chilton Invest Limited owns 204,063 shares or 1.87% of their US portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Co reported 0% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Security Trust has 0.03% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 350 shares. Brinker Cap owns 32,323 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Voya Lc reported 1.04 million shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag owns 431,421 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Ltd Company holds 0.09% or 48,495 shares.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $911.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 6,892 shares to 111,233 shares, valued at $5.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) by 2,036 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,527 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR).

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 EPS, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19B and $18.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding P by 91,112 shares to 2.91 million shares, valued at $130.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cal (NASDAQ:CALM) by 331,859 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.39 million shares, and has risen its stake in Endo International Plc (NASDAQ:ENDP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Gp Limited Company holds 0% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) or 5,836 shares. 2,302 were reported by Zwj Counsel Incorporated. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.07% or 4,033 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0.05% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). First Hawaiian Natl Bank invested in 9,827 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 0.03% stake. Marsico Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 53,174 shares. Moreover, Stevens Cap LP has 0.02% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Bb&T Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 35,008 shares. Moreover, Arcadia Inv Mngmt Mi has 0.05% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 1,600 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 0.01% or 116,839 shares. Cleararc Capital Inc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 23,397 shares. Earnest Prns Limited Com invested 0% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Advisory Serv Ltd invested in 0.09% or 11,964 shares.

