As Intuit (INTU) Market Value Rose, Partner Fund Management LP Upped Stake by $875,916; Suncor Energy New (SU) Shareholder Macquarie Group LTD Upped Its Holding

Macquarie Group Ltd increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 22.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd bought 162,958 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 873,922 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.32 million, up from 710,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $29.14. About 1.25M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS LARGE DIFFERENTIALS UNTIL PIPELINES ARE BUILT; 02/05/2018 – After Hours With Trudeau, Suncor CEO Confident on Trans Mountain; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE’S FORECASTED PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR REMAINS WITHIN ANNUAL GUIDANCE RANGE; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY SEES SYNCRUDE FY PRODUCTION WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK SUNCOR COO MARK LITTLE SAYS SEVERAL PIPELINES THAT HAVE BEEN DELAYED SHOULD GO AHEAD; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR MOVED SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND FORWARD FOR PIPELINE ISSUE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR NOT SEEING MUCH COST PRESSURE; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy declares dividend; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE TO LIGHT-HEAVY DIFF

Partner Fund Management Lp increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 1.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp bought 3,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The hedge fund held 252,539 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.02M, up from 249,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $286.32. About 423,125 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q ADJ EPS $4.82, EST. $4.67; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3 FROM Baa1; 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 24/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Indigo Agriculture and Intuit; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.43, REV VIEW $5.79 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $58.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 30,934 shares to 267,787 shares, valued at $10.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alcoa Corp by 156,467 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,130 shares, and cut its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG).

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $4.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New by 30,407 shares to 112,860 shares, valued at $33.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 397,974 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 296,300 shares, and cut its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.