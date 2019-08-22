As Intuit (INTU) Market Value Rose, Cypress Capital Group Has Cut Stake; Tempur Sealy Intl (Call) (TPX) Holder Manor Road Capital Partners Has Boosted Holding

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 8.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group sold 1,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 16,333 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27 million, down from 17,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $276.08. About 159,635 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206); 25/04/2018 – INTUIT RAISES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT INC – NOW EXPECTS FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 CONSUMER GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 12 TO 13 PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $5.915 BLN TO $5.935 BLN, GROWTH OF 14 TO 15 PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To EPS $4.50-EPS $4.52; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 15/05/2018 – Lindsell Cuts Kraft Heinz, Buys More Intuit: 13F; 07/03/2018 Intuit Launches QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (TPX) by 660% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 1.65 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 1.90M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.57M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $78.37. About 44,298 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch & Forbes Llc has invested 0.03% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 200,648 shares. 14,025 are owned by Oakbrook Invests Limited Co. 30,736 were accumulated by Forte Ltd Llc Adv. Cypress Management Lc (Wy) stated it has 3 shares. 11,500 were accumulated by Jefferies Group Ltd Liability. Shelton Cap Management accumulated 6,203 shares. Moreover, Davidson Investment Advsr has 0.72% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Caxton Assoc Lp, New Jersey-based fund reported 1,463 shares. California-based Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lc has invested 0.8% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 13,700 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 394,018 shares. 6,200 were accumulated by Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca).

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36M and $488.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (CSJ) by 5,934 shares to 127,462 shares, valued at $6.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 9,017 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,034 shares, and has risen its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Paloma Prns Management Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Piedmont Advsrs has 4,634 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Raymond James Financial Services accumulated 0% or 15,757 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 76,330 shares. 410,417 were reported by Northern Tru. The Texas-based Robertson Opportunity Limited Co has invested 6.19% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 37,463 shares stake. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 10,999 shares. Virtu Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 3,939 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md has invested 0.02% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Voya Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 13,524 shares. 231,600 were accumulated by Renaissance Llc. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 8,650 shares. Panagora Asset holds 3,310 shares.

