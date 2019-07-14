As Intuit (INTU) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Taurus Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position; Netflix (NFLX) Holder Contour Asset Management Trimmed Position by $2.41 Million as Share Value Rose

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc sold 2,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,447 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.51M, down from 80,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $281.65. About 1.02M shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500.

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 6,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 237,765 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.78M, down from 244,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $6.25 during the last trading session, reaching $373.25. About 6.35M shares traded or 3.18% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – Netflix Earnings: It’s All About International Subscribers — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle Obama to produce content for Netflix; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: WERE NOT DOING LIVE SPORTS; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Total U.S. Streaming Memberships 56.7M; 09/03/2018 – The Obamas might be Netflix’s newest producers:; 14/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: No distribution is on board but sources say that Netflix is eyeing it; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Netflix cloud executive Yury lzrailevsky exits – The Information; 19/03/2018 – News 7: The Modern Presidential Legacy: Social Media, Podcasts And Netflix; 16/04/2018 – Netflix’s Subscriber-Growth Forecast Exceeds Estimates: TOPLive

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 34.12% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.85 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $244.84 million for 166.63 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.32% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Wharton Business Ltd has invested 0.04% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Koshinski Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Tortoise Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 101 shares. Sns Gru Ltd owns 2,626 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Northeast Financial Consultants has invested 0.09% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Symmetry Peak Mngmt Lc owns 2,500 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Moreover, Sands Management Limited Company has 5.59% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). One Cap Management Ltd Liability has 2,855 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Moneta Grp Incorporated Invest Advisors holds 0.02% or 567 shares in its portfolio. Hwg Lp stated it has 9,116 shares or 3.24% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Life Insurance has 11,615 shares. Advisor Prtn Limited Liability Corp reported 12,880 shares. Caxton Assoc Limited Partnership holds 24,500 shares. Columbia Asset Management invested in 738 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Oppenheimer & owns 0.43% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 45,141 shares.

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 193,356 shares to 509,156 shares, valued at $56.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 2.04M shares in the quarter, for a total of 21.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $25.15 million activity. $22.29 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was sold by HASTINGS REED.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 earnings per share, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investec Asset Management North America stated it has 12,108 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. 6,527 are owned by Centurylink Invest Management Co. Cadence Comml Bank Na has invested 0.26% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Wagner Bowman Management reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Patten Patten Tn accumulated 0.86% or 30,011 shares. Franklin Res Inc has 1.45 million shares. 19,201 are owned by Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Co. Shine Invest Advisory has 408 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Alpha Windward Limited Liability has 1,195 shares. Us Retail Bank De holds 141,755 shares. First Natl Trust reported 890 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.53% or 13,454 shares in its portfolio. Fil Limited invested in 131,233 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Forte Limited Liability Corp Adv accumulated 30,736 shares or 2.89% of the stock. Fdx Advisors holds 0.05% or 4,602 shares.

