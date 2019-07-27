As Intuit (INTU) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Gam Holding Ag Has Cut by $373,230 Its Position; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Kanawha Capital Management Increased Stake by $338,877 as Share Price Rose

Gam Holding Ag decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 31.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag sold 1,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,042 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $795,000, down from 4,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $283.77. About 569,208 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 28/04/2018 – Bill Harris, former CEO of Intuit and founding CEO of PayPal: Bitcoin is the greatest scam in history:; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT RAISES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c; 15/05/2018 – Lindsell Cuts Kraft Heinz, Buys More Intuit: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q NET REV. $2.93B, EST. $2.86B

Kanawha Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc bought 1,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,163 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.32M, up from 89,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – Ireland chooses BNY Mellon to manage Apple escrow fund; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS REDUCING IPHONE ESTIMATES FURTHER TO REFLECT DEMAND DETERIORATION; 14/05/2018 – APPLE ISSUES UPDATE ON ITS SYSTEM STATUS PAGE; 16/04/2018 – Roger Cheng: Scoop: Cut-rate live TV streaming service Philo will work on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV this summer, and let users; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s $299 iPad Pricing Available to Schools Only; 16/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Apple buys Texture, Magna backs Lyft, Snoop Dogg raises a $45 million fund; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Shazam Buy Probed as EU Targets Music App’s Data Trove; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: LG struggling to meet Apple’s OLED display demand – report; 01/05/2018 – China is one of Apple’s most important and competitive markets, and one that has increasingly been in the geopolitical spotlight amid trade tensions with the U.S; 14/03/2018 – Le Maire accused Google and Apple of imposing tariffs on developers wishing to sell their apps to the internet giants

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 EPS, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Caseys, Lithia Motors, Lockheed, TeleTech and Intuit – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “4 Great Finance Apps for On-The-Go Professionals – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “8 Investment Apps for Young Investors – Investorplace.com” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LII, INTU, INTC – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “How This Investor Passed On 100,000% Returns – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 56,869 shares to 116,203 shares, valued at $6.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 29,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,119 shares, and has risen its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK).

