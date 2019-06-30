As Intuit (INTU) Market Valuation Rose, Commerce Bank Decreased Position by $553,842; Antipodean Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position in Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) by $1.14 Million as Stock Value Declined

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60 million, down from 222,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $42.76. About 2.75 million shares traded or 25.13% up from the average. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 16.47% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 22/03/2018 – Fun interview with @mcelarier on shorting in today’s environment. She’s finally forgiven me for going long $HLF back in the day; 25/04/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION SAYS ELECTED NICHOLAS GRAZIANO, ALAN LEFEVRE, JUAN MIGUEL MENDOZA, AND MARGARITA PALAU-HERNANDEZ TO ITS BOARD; 25/05/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Only Prudent to Reduce Exposure to Herbalife; 09/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Congratulates 2018 ProActive Combine Athletes For Their Commitment To Nutrition, And Peak Sports Performance; 24/04/2018 – Herbalife Ltd. Announces Strategic Name Change to Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Reflecting its Leadership as a Premier Global Nutrition Company; 24/04/2018 – Herbalife Ltd. Announces Strategic Name Change to Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Reflecting its Leadership as a Premier Global; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD HLF.N QUARTERLY SALES ROSE 7 PCT TO $1.2 BLN; 21/03/2018 – HERBALIFE LTD – CONVERTIBLE NOTES WILL PAY INTEREST SEMIANNUALLY AT A RATE OF 2.625% PER ANNUM; 16/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD – CASH PURCHASE PRICE IN TENDER OFFER SHALL NOT BE GREATER THAN $54.00 NOR LESS THAN $49.00 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – Top Global Herbalife Distributors Gather for Annual Leadership Conference, Participation in Education & Training to Further Company’s Purpose-Driven Approach to Nutrition

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank sold 2,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,932 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, down from 19,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $261.33. About 750,683 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500.

Analysts await Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, down 6.25% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.8 per share. HLF’s profit will be $113.36 million for 14.25 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold HLF shares while 65 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 0.03% less from 139.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based Trexquant Limited Partnership has invested 0.1% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Carroll Fincl Assocs Incorporated owns 2 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp has invested 0.02% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Jane Street Limited Liability Corporation holds 12,524 shares. 60,981 are held by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Asset Mngmt One Company owns 106,298 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Com holds 0.13% or 315,701 shares. Edgestream Partners Lp holds 0.4% or 51,557 shares in its portfolio. First Advsr Lp has invested 0.04% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Ameriprise owns 390,045 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 13,172 were accumulated by Caxton Associates L P. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 164,521 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has 0% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Zacks Invest holds 0.06% or 53,486 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv reported 0.03% stake.

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBK) by 2,041 shares to 13,736 shares, valued at $2.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 27,558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 469,587 shares, and has risen its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS).

