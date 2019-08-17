As Intuit (INTU) Market Valuation Rose, Baxter Bros Has Lowered Position by $467,973; As National Fuel Gas Co (NFG) Stock Price Declined, New York State Teachers Retirement System Trimmed Its Holding by $498,000

Baxter Bros Inc decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc sold 1,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 87,777 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.95M, down from 89,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $270.96. About 895,010 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3 FROM Baa1; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Reports 6% Increase in TurboTax Online Units: Raises Full-Year Consumer Group Guidance Range; 31/05/2018 – QuickBooks Delivers Enhanced Payroll Services for Small Businesses; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $4.82; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Rev $940-$960

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in National Fuel Gas Co (NFG) by 6.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System sold 8,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.92% . The institutional investor held 116,430 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.10 million, down from 124,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in National Fuel Gas Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $47.04. About 748,562 shares traded. National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) has declined 10.20% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NFG News: 16/05/2018 – National Fuel May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years; 03/05/2018 – National Fuel Gas 2Q Rev $339.4M; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL 2Q OPER REV. $540.9M, EST. $575.5M (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO NFG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.20 TO $3.35; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO NFG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – National Fuel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO – CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE WAS REVISED TO A RANGE OF $610 MLN TO $680 MLN; 16/03/2018 – National Fuel May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 19/04/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Releases Focused Management and Operations Audit Report for National Fuel Gas; 19/03/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Primecap Ca holds 0.75% or 3.90M shares. 1,332 are held by Polaris Greystone Fin Gp Limited Liability Company. Whittier holds 0.02% or 2,885 shares. Yorktown Mgmt And reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). 4.09 million were reported by Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 40 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 200,648 shares. Moody Bank Division has 201 shares. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas invested 1.83% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). New Amsterdam Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp New York stated it has 2,200 shares. Hanseatic Mngmt Svcs owns 3,418 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 500,494 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Lc reported 1,164 shares stake. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Corporation Il reported 1,915 shares stake. Spectrum Mngmt has invested 0.17% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 earnings per share, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Church & Dwight Co Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 22,035 shares to 419,017 shares, valued at $29.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Science Applications Inte (NYSE:SAIC) by 14,244 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,932 shares, and has risen its stake in Janus Henderson Group Plc.