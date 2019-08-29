As Intricon (IIN) Shares Declined, S Squared Technology Has Trimmed Position by $402,500; Avianca Holdings (AVH) Shareholder Donald Smith & Company Has Increased Position by $1.16 Million as Share Price Rose

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Intricon Corp (IIN) by 30.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 16,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.83% . The hedge fund held 36,519 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $916,000, down from 52,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Intricon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $154.50M market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $17.64. About 23,735 shares traded. IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) has declined 67.84% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.84% the S&P500. Some Historical IIN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ IntriCon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIN)

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Avianca Holdings (AVH) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 289,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 2.83 million shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.61M, up from 2.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Avianca Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $331.50M market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.66. About 25,235 shares traded. Avianca Holdings S.A. (NYSE:AVH) has declined 39.27% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVH News: 15/03/2018 – FITCH RAISES AVIANCA HOLDINGS OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE; 11/05/2018 – AVIANCA EXPECTS $2B IN CAPEX REDUCTION FROM NEGOTIATIONS: CEO; 23/05/2018 – AVIANCA HOLDINGS SAYS JOINT VENTURE AUTHORIZED WITH CAE INTL; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Revises Avianca Holdings Outlook to Stable From Negative; 15/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS AVIANCA HOLDINGS S.A.’S IDRS AT ‘B’; OUTLOOK REVI; 10/04/2018 – Avianca Flips The Switch For Passengers With New “Plug And Play” Cabin Lighting Retrofit From UTC Aerospace Systems; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Avianca Holdings Outlook Reflects Capacity to Maintain Margin Metrics; 12/04/2018 – AVIANCA SAYS TOTAL CAPACITY +5.2% Y/Y IN MARCH; 09/05/2018 – Advent Intl shopping its stake in Avianca mileage program; 09/05/2018 – AVIANCA INCORPORATED AVIANCA–CAE FLIGHT W/ DOMICILE IN BOGOTA

Donald Smith & Company Inc, which manages about $6.25 billion and $2.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) by 362,312 shares to 2.20M shares, valued at $58.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) by 9,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 319,973 shares, and cut its stake in Euronav Sa.

More notable recent Avianca Holdings S.A. (NYSE:AVH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Avianca Sees Another Loss During Restructuring – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FL, TSS, CVCO and IMRN among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on May 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Avianca: A Great Value Airline Within A Rapidly Growing Market – Seeking Alpha” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Avianca Holdings S.A. (NYSE:AVH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Avianca Holdings SA 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on November 15, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Investors skittish on airline stocks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.