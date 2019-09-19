As Intricon Com (IIN) Share Price Declined, Teton Advisors Boosted Its Stake; Sequent Asset Management Maintains Holding in Fastenal Co (FAST)

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Intricon Corp Com (IIN) by 16.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 22,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.83% . The institutional investor held 156,679 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.66M, up from 134,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Intricon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $182.79 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $20.87. About 42,027 shares traded. IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) has declined 67.84% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.84% the S&P500. Some Historical IIN News: 21/05/2018 – IntriCon Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 07/05/2018 – IntriCon 1Q EPS 10c; 21/05/2018 – IntriCon Presenting at Conference May 24; 07/05/2018 – INTRICON CORP – ANTICIPATE 2018 SECOND-QUARTER NET SALES, TO RANGE BETWEEN $25.5 MLN AND $26.5 MLN; 21/05/2018 – lntriCon Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 23/05/2018 – IntriCon Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – IntriCon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – IntriCon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – INTRICON CORP – ANTICIPATE SALES TO RANGE BETWEEN $105 MLN TO $108 MLN IN 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ IntriCon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIN)

Sequent Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 80.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequent Asset Management Llc bought 17,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 38,236 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25M, up from 21,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequent Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $32.86. About 896,657 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Rech stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Cypress Cap Gru stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Wedgewood Ptnrs Inc invested 5.51% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Pacific Glob Invest Mgmt reported 10,454 shares. City Hldgs has invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Veritable Lp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Washington Com holds 0.07% or 41,808 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Whitnell And Company has 0.18% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Sequent Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.9% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Kdi Capital Prtnrs Limited Com holds 118,268 shares or 1.44% of its portfolio. Parthenon Llc reported 2.11% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 28,837 were accumulated by Conestoga Capital Advisors Limited Liability. Oakworth Cap holds 2,002 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 238,968 shares or 0.11% of the stock.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. The insider Johnson Daniel L. bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218.

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00B and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Scripps E W Co Ohio Cl A (NYSE:SSP) by 29,000 shares to 852,600 shares, valued at $13.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entravision Comm Corp Cl A (NYSE:EVC) by 165,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 251,470 shares, and cut its stake in Quidel Corp Com (NASDAQ:QDEL).

