As Intrexon (XON) Valuation Rose, Third Security Has Increased Its Stake; As Foamix Pharmaceuticals LTD (FOMX) Stock Price Declined, Great Point Partners Has Cut by $4.05 Million Its Holding

Great Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (FOMX) by 33.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc sold 1.35M shares as the company’s stock declined 25.08% . The hedge fund held 2.70 million shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.11M, down from 4.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.22 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.36. About 545,414 shares traded or 23.42% up from the average. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) has declined 58.36% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.36% the S&P500. Some Historical FOMX News: 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $26M; 24/04/2018 Foamix Pharmaceuticals First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call & Webcast Scheduled for May 9; 14/05/2018 – Senzar Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Foamix; 07/05/2018 – Foamix Announces Dosing of Last Patient in Third Phase 3 Acne Study for Minocycline Foam FMX101; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors Buys New 2.7% Position in Foamix

Third Security Llc increased its stake in Intrexon Corp (XON) by 0.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Security Llc bought 102,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 91.15% . The hedge fund held 67.79 million shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $356.58 million, up from 67.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Security Llc who had been investing in Intrexon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.5. About 950,801 shares traded. Intrexon Corporation (NYSE:XON) has declined 42.97% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.97% the S&P500. Some Historical XON News: 10/05/2018 – Intrexon 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 01/05/2018 – Intrexon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – INTREXON CORP – EXISTENCE OF ENZYME IS ESSENTIAL TO INCREASE RATE OF FINAL STEP IN THEBAINE SYNTHESIS; 16/04/2018 – Exemplar Genetics Rare Neurological Disease Model Cleared by FDA for Commercial Research Use; 10/05/2018 – INTREXON 1Q REV. $43.8M, EST. $60.9M; 10/05/2018 – INTREXON 1Q LOSS/SHR 33C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 23/05/2018 – The Cayman Government and Oxitec Launch Innovative Pilot to Suppress Aedes aegypti; 10/05/2018 – Intrexon 1Q Loss $42M; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 13/03/2018 Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Intrexon Corporation – XON

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83M and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 200,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $44.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc by 454,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.50M shares, and has risen its stake in United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $17.62 million activity.

