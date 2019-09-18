As Intrexon (XON) Valuation Rose, Holder Third Security Upped Holding; Verizon Communicatn (VZ) Position Upped by Hollencrest Securities Llc

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communicatn (VZ) by 662.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 55,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 63,810 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.65M, up from 8,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communicatn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $59.87. About 8.15M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 02/04/2018 – Verizon announces expiration and final results of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 17/04/2018 – Globetouch Appoints Marni Walden, Former Verizon Executive, as New Board Chair; 10/04/2018 – Ransomware still a top cybersecurity threat, warns Verizon 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report; 12/04/2018 – BeyondTrust Contributes Vulnerability Statistics to 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report; 23/04/2018 – Telecoms Slightly Higher Before Verizon Earnings — Telecoms Roundup; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q EPS $1.11; 26/03/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers’ Rugged Tablet Verizon Wireless Certified; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Wireless – 03/13/2018 01:49 PM; 06/03/2018 – Boston Business Journal: Verizon’s @oath could anchor North Station office tower; 08/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO $1.788 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING

Third Security Llc increased its stake in Intrexon Corp (XON) by 9.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Security Llc bought 6.76 million shares as the company’s stock rose 91.15% . The hedge fund held 74.55M shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $571.08 million, up from 67.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Security Llc who had been investing in Intrexon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.02% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $6.36. About 947,727 shares traded. Intrexon Corporation (NYSE:XON) has declined 42.97% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.97% the S&P500. Some Historical XON News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Intrexon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XON); 16/04/2018 – Exemplar Genetics Rare Neurological Disease Model Cleared by FDA for Commercial Research Use; 15/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – ActoBio Therapeutics Greenlighted by FDA to Commence a Phase lb/lla Trial with AG019 for the Treatment of Early Onset Type 1 Diabetes; 10/05/2018 – INTREXON 1Q LOSS/SHR 33C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 24/05/2018 – Oxitec Launches Field Trial in Brazil for Next Generation Addition to Friendly™ Mosquitoes Platform; 29/05/2018 – Isolation and Recombinant Expression of Key Enzyme for Opioid Production; 29/05/2018 – lsolation and Recombinant Expression of Key Enzyme for Opioid Production; 29/03/2018 – ACTOBIO THERAPEUTICS SAYS “SOON WILL START CLINICAL TRIALS” WITH AG019 “IN ASSOCIATION WITH SPECIALIZED INSTITUTES IN EUROPE AND NORTH AMERICA”

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Missouri-based Jag Limited has invested 0.03% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Highstreet Asset Mgmt accumulated 84,546 shares. International Inc Ca accumulated 0.05% or 13,134 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 6.38M shares. 137 were reported by Toth Fincl Advisory. Regal Advsr Limited has invested 0.39% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Raymond James And Assocs has 0.84% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 10.17M shares. Essex Svcs has 0.88% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 52,399 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.67% or 65,000 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.85% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 7.51M shares. Bryn Mawr Tru Company holds 464,805 shares or 1.44% of its portfolio. Ims Cap Mngmt reported 24,935 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Guardian Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cypress Cap Limited Liability Corp (Wy) owns 41,099 shares. Montecito State Bank & holds 1.04% or 60,397 shares in its portfolio.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $804.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tips Bond Etf (TIP) by 15,500 shares to 15,012 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,846 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 19 investors sold XON shares while 32 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 120.81 million shares or 0.30% less from 121.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Limited has invested 0% in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd reported 0% stake. 236,800 are owned by Wellington Shields Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. First Republic Invest Mngmt owns 41,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blackrock invested in 0% or 7.36 million shares. Geode Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 1.03 million shares. 34,089 are held by Raymond James Fincl Ser Advsrs. Daiwa Securities stated it has 56,011 shares. First Washington has invested 3.4% in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Addison has invested 0.08% in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). The Cayman Islands-based Polygon Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.05% in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Synovus Corporation stated it has 4,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0% or 145,200 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust owns 2.70M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability holds 0% or 85,275 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $17.62 million activity.