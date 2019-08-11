As Intrexon (XON) Valuation Rose, Holder Third Security Has Lifted Its Stake; Pcm (PCMI) Share Value Rose While Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Has Cut Holding

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 147,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% . The institutional investor held 246,452 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, down from 393,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $429.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $34.87. About 216,682 shares traded. PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) has risen 65.46% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in PCM; 23/05/2018 – PCM at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – PCM Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 28; 11/05/2018 – PCM, Inc. Presenting at B. Riley FBR’s 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, May 24 at 1:30 P.M. Pacific Time; 27/03/2018 – PCM Named Most Valuable National Solutions Provider by ESET; 17/05/2018 – Trovagene Announces Completion of First Dosing Cohort of Patients in Ongoing Phase 1b/2 Trial of PCM-075 in Acute Myeloid Leukemia; 25/04/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR VIEW $2.00 TO $2.10; 16/04/2018 – TROVAGENE: PCM-075, FLT3 INHIBITORS COMBO SHOWED 97.3% TGI; 19/04/2018 – DJ PCM Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCMI); 07/03/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.00 TO $2.10 INCLUDING ITEMS

Third Security Llc increased its stake in Intrexon Corp (XON) by 0.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Security Llc bought 102,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 91.15% . The hedge fund held 67.79M shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $356.58M, up from 67.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Security Llc who had been investing in Intrexon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.79% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $6.95. About 2.21M shares traded or 18.68% up from the average. Intrexon Corporation (NYSE:XON) has declined 42.97% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.97% the S&P500. Some Historical XON News: 10/05/2018 – Intrexon 1Q Loss $42M; 29/05/2018 – lsolation and Recombinant Expression of Key Enzyme for Opioid Production; 29/05/2018 – Isolation and Recombinant Expression of Key Enzyme for Opioid Production; 21/05/2018 – Precigen Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Study of INXN-4001; 29/03/2018 – ACTOBIO THERAPEUTICS SAYS “SOON WILL START CLINICAL TRIALS” WITH AG019 “IN ASSOCIATION WITH SPECIALIZED INSTITUTES IN EUROPE AND NORTH AMERICA”; 23/05/2018 – The Cayman Government and Oxitec Launch Innovative Pilot to Suppress Aedes aegypti; 10/05/2018 – Intrexon 1Q Rev $43.8M; 29/05/2018 – INTREXON CORP – EXISTENCE OF ENZYME IS ESSENTIAL TO INCREASE RATE OF FINAL STEP IN THEBAINE SYNTHESIS; 13/03/2018 Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Intrexon Corporation – XON; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Since May 13, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $17.62 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold XON shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 121.18 million shares or 4.88% more from 115.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 29,639 shares or 0% of the stock. Daiwa Secs Inc holds 97,173 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street Corporation has 0% invested in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) for 5.79 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Board invested 0% of its portfolio in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va invested in 86,544 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Loeb Ptnrs Corporation accumulated 150 shares. Northeast Finance Consultants Inc invested in 0.02% or 41,475 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 85,887 shares. 129,579 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co. Massachusetts-based Geode Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). California Public Employees Retirement stated it has 46,200 shares. Synovus Financial Corporation has invested 0% in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 73,013 shares. Jump Trading Limited reported 21,900 shares. Oakworth Cap Inc has 300 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62 million and $372.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) by 259,531 shares to 796,356 shares, valued at $4.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) by 121,293 shares in the quarter, for a total of 726,532 shares, and has risen its stake in Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB).

