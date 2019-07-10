As Intrexon (XON) Stock Value Declined, Third Security Has Increased Its Stake; As Intelsat S A (I) Share Value Declined, Holder Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Has Raised Position

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 91.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp bought 457,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 957,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.66. About 835,082 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT SEES FY REV. $2.06B TO $2.11B, EST. $2.11B; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV Distribution across Central and Eastern Europe; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT 1Q REV. $543.8M, EST. $521.8M; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 04/05/2018 – Uganda Joins Forces with Intelsat, ITSO and MTN to Accelerate 3G Network Infrastructure Deployment in Rural Areas; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT REAFFIRMS 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX GUIDANCE

Third Security Llc increased its stake in Intrexon Corp (XON) by 0.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Security Llc bought 102,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 67.79 million shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $356.58 million, up from 67.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Security Llc who had been investing in Intrexon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.26% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $7.84. About 832,189 shares traded. Intrexon Corporation (NYSE:XON) has declined 69.39% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.82% the S&P500. Some Historical XON News: 23/05/2018 – The Cayman Government and Oxitec Launch Innovative Pilot to Suppress Aedes aegypti; 29/03/2018 – ACTOBIO THERAPEUTICS SAYS “SOON WILL START CLINICAL TRIALS” WITH AG019 “IN ASSOCIATION WITH SPECIALIZED INSTITUTES IN EUROPE AND NORTH AMERICA”; 21/05/2018 – Precigen Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Study of INXN-4001; 10/05/2018 – INTREXON 1Q LOSS/SHR 33C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 19/04/2018 – DJ Intrexon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XON); 10/05/2018 – Intrexon 1Q Rev $43.8M; 10/05/2018 – Intrexon 1Q Loss $42M; 29/05/2018 – lsolation and Recombinant Expression of Key Enzyme for Opioid Production; 24/05/2018 – Oxitec Launches Field Trial in Brazil for Next Generation Addition to Friendly™ Mosquitoes Platform

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold XON shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 121.18 million shares or 4.88% more from 115.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Finance Grp Incorporated accumulated 18,575 shares. Cambridge Advsrs Inc owns 56,356 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt invested in 138,934 shares. 67.79M were reported by Third Security Ltd Llc. Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd Com accumulated 50,001 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 0% or 107,500 shares. Carroll Financial Associate Inc has invested 0% in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Tennessee-based B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 16,382 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0% in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd invested 0.01% in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Dorsey And Whitney Ltd Liability Corp holds 24,090 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 10,309 shares. 20,201 were reported by Gru One Trading Lp. Wellington Shields Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 241,800 shares.

More notable recent Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Intrexon and Enlivex Therapeutics among healthcare gainers; ContraVir Pharmaceuticals leads the losers – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Intrexon’s Subsidiary Precigen to Present at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference – PRNewswire” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oxitec further develops fall armyworm control solution – Seeking Alpha” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Intrexon (XON) Down 34% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 30, 2019.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $17.62 million activity.

