As Intrexon (XON) Stock Rose, Wellington Shields & Company Lifted Holding; Indus Capital Partners Has Raised Position in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) as Valuation Declined

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in Intrexon Corp (XON) by 83.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 144,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 91.15% . The institutional investor held 315,800 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 171,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Intrexon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $925.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.84. About 475,628 shares traded. Intrexon Corporation (NYSE:XON) has declined 42.97% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.97% the S&P500. Some Historical XON News: 10/05/2018 – Intrexon 1Q Rev $43.8M; 23/05/2018 – The Cayman Government and Oxitec Launch Innovative Pilot to Suppress Aedes aegypti; 10/05/2018 – Intrexon 1Q Loss $42M; 29/03/2018 – ActoBio Therapeutics Greenlighted by FDA to Commence a Phase Ib/IIa Trial with AG019 for the Treatment of Early Onset Type 1 Di; 29/05/2018 – Isolation and Recombinant Expression of Key Enzyme for Opioid Production; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 15/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Intrexon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – INTREXON CORP – ISOLATION & RECOMBINANT EXPRESSION OF A NOVEL GENE FROM OPIUM POPPY ENCODING ENZYME, THEBAINE SYNTHASE; 29/03/2018 – ACTOBIO THERAPEUTICS SAYS “SOON WILL START CLINICAL TRIALS” WITH AG019 “IN ASSOCIATION WITH SPECIALIZED INSTITUTES IN EUROPE AND NORTH AMERICA”

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 45.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 463,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The hedge fund held 1.48M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.85 million, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.04% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $3.75. About 12.87 million shares traded or 65.83% up from the average. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 22/03/2018 – CEMEX: Move Follows Talks With Shareholders; 16/05/2018 – CEMEX Ventures Invests in Mexican Startup; 19/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) and; 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S CEMEX SAYS ANTICIPATES CEMENT VOLUMES TO GROW FROM 2-3 PERCENT ON CONSOLIDATED BASIS THIS YEAR; 10/04/2018 – CEMEX Ventures Launches 2018 Construction Startup Competition; 02/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. Investors of the May 15, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX SEES VOLUME GROWTH, GOOD PRICING DYNAMICS IN COMING YRS; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX EXPLORING CEMENT GROWTH IN EMERGING MARKETS: CEO; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SAB DE CV – SHOULD RECOVER MOST OF PENT-UP DEMAND CAUSED BY ADVERSE WEATHER TO BE RECOVERED DURING REST OF YEAR; 14/03/2018 – Mexico’s Cemex says under U.S. DOJ investigation

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51 billion and $765.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graftech Intl Ltd by 434,120 shares to 1.56M shares, valued at $19.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 148,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 556,017 shares, and cut its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold XON shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 121.18 million shares or 4.88% more from 115.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.03% in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). 673,921 were accumulated by Bancshares Of America De. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 14,600 shares. Captrust Advsr invested in 57 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup Incorporated stated it has 15,580 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Int Group Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) for 87,540 shares. 20,201 were reported by One Trading Limited Partnership. Moreover, Amer International Gru Inc has 0% invested in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) for 46,953 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 10,309 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ameritas Invest Inc has 0% invested in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) for 5,972 shares. B Riley Wealth Management reported 0.01% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). First Trust Advsrs LP holds 0.12% or 11.23 million shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 53 shares. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 311,585 shares or 0% of the stock.

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08 million and $196.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Scotts Miracle (NYSE:SMG) by 12,130 shares to 3,670 shares, valued at $288,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 22,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,967 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $17.62 million activity.

