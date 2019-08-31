As Intrexon (XON) Stock Rose, Shareholder Iridian Asset Management Lowered Its Position; As Chicos Fas (CHS) Stock Declined, Contrarius Investment Management LTD Upped by $1.08 Million Its Position

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Chicos Fas Inc (CHS) by 15.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought 270,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 2.02M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.64M, up from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Chicos Fas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $355.18M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.12. About 2.54 million shares traded. Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) has declined 64.12% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CHS News: 08/03/2018 – Chico’s FAS Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS Sees FY18 Comparable Sales Down Low-to-Mid Single Digits; 08/05/2018 – In April, the parent company of Chico’s announced plans to sell products on e-commerce giant Amazon; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Manchin: Manchin Makes Good on Wager with Toomey – Delivers Chico’s Pepperoni Rolls; 13/03/2018 – Chico’s Emboldens Brand, Empowers Women; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s, Joining Nike and Sears, Turns to Amazon to Sell Its Products; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chico Fire – 03/21/2018 09:18 AM; 09/05/2018 – Selling its products on Amazon is driving traffic to Chico’s boutiques, said CEO and President Shelley Broader; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s FAS: New Sales Channel Is Not Expected to Be Material to 2018 Results; 30/05/2018 – CHICO’S FAS – FOR FY FISCAL 2018, ANTICIPATING MID-SINGLE DIGIT DECLINE IN NET SALES & LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGIT DECLINE IN CONSOLIDATED COMP SALES

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Intrexon Corp (XON) by 95.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc sold 3.62 million shares as the company’s stock rose 91.15% . The hedge fund held 181,283 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $954,000, down from 3.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intrexon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $925.56 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.84. About 419,742 shares traded. Intrexon Corporation (NYSE:XON) has declined 42.97% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.97% the S&P500. Some Historical XON News: 01/05/2018 – Intrexon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/03/2018 Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Intrexon Corporation – XON; 10/05/2018 – Intrexon 1Q Rev $43.8M; 24/05/2018 – Oxitec Launches Field Trial in Brazil for Next Generation Addition to Friendly™ Mosquitoes Platform; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 10/05/2018 – INTREXON 1Q REV. $43.8M, EST. $60.9M; 21/05/2018 – Precigen Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Study of INXN-4001; 11/05/2018 – Intrexon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Exemplar Genetics Rare Neurological Disease Model Cleared by FDA for Commercial Research Use; 29/03/2018 – ActoBio Therapeutics Greenlighted by FDA to Commence a Phase Ib/IIa Trial with AG019 for the Treatment of Early Onset Type 1 Di

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 617,615 shares to 278,648 shares, valued at $24.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 2.58M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.71M shares, and cut its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold CHS shares while 56 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 114.77 million shares or 4.68% less from 120.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Finance Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt holds 0% or 281,613 shares in its portfolio. Everence Mngmt holds 0.02% or 24,560 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 11,169 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 121,003 shares stake. Mackenzie Financial stated it has 50,770 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested in 39,983 shares. Wedge Capital Management L Limited Partnership Nc owns 64,422 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Company owns 0% invested in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) for 766,013 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited stated it has 16,879 shares. 1.26 million are owned by Aqr Capital Management Ltd Co. Element Llc has 45,990 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 0% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) or 32,289 shares. Cibc Asset Management, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 16,782 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS).

Since June 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $158,083 activity. 2,000 Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) shares with value of $7,140 were bought by Baker Gregory S. Brooks Bonnie R. bought $100,298 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold XON shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 121.18 million shares or 4.88% more from 115.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 129,579 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Republic holds 36,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 45,615 shares. Loeb Prns Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Cacti Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 7,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory holds 27,424 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stifel Finance reported 0% of its portfolio in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Virtu Fincl Limited, a New York-based fund reported 32,148 shares. B Riley Wealth has invested 0.01% in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated holds 351,206 shares. Stephens Ar has invested 0% in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Iridian Asset Mgmt Llc Ct owns 181,283 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Eagle Inv Mngmt Limited Co reported 842,665 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York accumulated 88,817 shares.

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52 billion and $7.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI) by 1.66M shares to 1.71 million shares, valued at $43.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 81,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $17.62 million activity.

