As Intrexon (XON) Share Price Rose, Third Security Has Lifted Its Holding; Bridges Investment Management Stake in Conagra Brands Com (CAG) Decreased by $826,659 as Share Price Declined

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc Com (CAG) by 20.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 30,617 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 117,705 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, down from 148,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $28.89. About 2.77M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS NAMES ANIL ARORA TO BOARD, BOOSTS BOARD TO 12; 19/04/2018 – BIGS Sunflower Seeds Launches First-Ever Taco Bell “Taco Supreme” Flavor Seeds; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Sees Higher Profit Despite Rising Costs; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR REFRIGERATED & FROZEN SEGMENT INCREASED 3% TO $689 MLN IN QUARTER; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Appointment Of Anil Arora To Its Board Of Directors; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Reported Net Sales Growth Approximately 150 Basis Points Higher Than Organic Net Sales Growth Rate; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands: Lenny Succeeds Steven F. Goldstone; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Margin Near Low End of Range of 15.9% to 16.3%; 22/03/2018 – Conagra profit more than doubles on gain from tax reform

Third Security Llc increased its stake in Intrexon Corp (XON) by 0.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Security Llc bought 102,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 91.15% . The hedge fund held 67.79 million shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $356.58 million, up from 67.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Security Llc who had been investing in Intrexon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $906.38M market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.68. About 793,014 shares traded. Intrexon Corporation (NYSE:XON) has declined 42.97% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.97% the S&P500. Some Historical XON News: 10/05/2018 – Intrexon 1Q Loss $42M; 15/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – ActoBio Therapeutics Greenlighted by FDA to Commence a Phase lb/lla Trial with AG019 for the Treatment of Early Onset Type 1 Diabetes; 19/04/2018 – DJ Intrexon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XON); 10/05/2018 – Intrexon 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 29/05/2018 – Isolation and Recombinant Expression of Key Enzyme for Opioid Production; 29/03/2018 – ACTOBIO THERAPEUTICS SAYS “SOON WILL START CLINICAL TRIALS” WITH AG019 “IN ASSOCIATION WITH SPECIALIZED INSTITUTES IN EUROPE AND NORTH AMERICA”; 10/05/2018 – INTREXON 1Q LOSS/SHR 33C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 10/05/2018 – INTREXON CORP – QTRLY NET LOSS OF $0.33 PER BASIC SHARE; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Socie

Analysts await Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.40 EPS, down 14.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.47 per share. CAG’s profit will be $194.64M for 18.06 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Conagra Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30 million and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S & P Global Inc by 3,303 shares to 64,845 shares, valued at $13.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 4,157 shares in the quarter, for a total of 312,382 shares, and has risen its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. Another trade for 1,600 shares valued at $48,096 was bought by Arora Anil. 25,000 shares were bought by OMTVEDT CRAIG P, worth $668,250 on Friday, June 28.

