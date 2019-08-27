As Intrexon (XON) Market Value Rose, Third Security Upped Its Stake; As Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Share Price Declined, Permit Capital Has Increased Its Stake

Permit Capital Llc increased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 18.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permit Capital Llc bought 77,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The hedge fund held 490,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46 million, up from 412,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permit Capital Llc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $12.46. About 1.83 million shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Book Value Per Share $8.70; 13/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to FICS’ Loan Producer; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Net $143.6M; 08/03/2018 – MGIC Investment Corporation Releases Monthly Operating Statistics; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q New Insurance Written $10.6 Billion; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Global Investors (Uk) Buys New 1.2% Position in MGIC; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management Buys New 1.3% Position in MGIC; 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F; 09/04/2018 – MGIC MARCH ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENCY INVENTORY DOWN 9.1%; 07/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In

Third Security Llc increased its stake in Intrexon Corp (XON) by 0.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Security Llc bought 102,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 91.15% . The hedge fund held 67.79 million shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $356.58 million, up from 67.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Security Llc who had been investing in Intrexon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $949.74 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.86. About 1.02M shares traded. Intrexon Corporation (NYSE:XON) has declined 42.97% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.97% the S&P500. Some Historical XON News: 24/05/2018 – Oxitec Launches Field Trial in Brazil for Next Generation Addition to Friendly™ Mosquitoes Platform; 21/05/2018 – Precigen Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Study of INXN-4001; 10/05/2018 – Intrexon 1Q Loss $42M; 10/05/2018 – INTREXON CORP – QTRLY NET LOSS OF $0.33 PER BASIC SHARE; 29/03/2018 – ActoBio Therapeutics Greenlighted by FDA to Commence a Phase Ib/IIa Trial with AG019 for the Treatment of Early Onset Type 1 Di; 23/05/2018 – The Cayman Government and Oxitec Launch Innovative Pilot to Suppress Aedes aegypti; 13/03/2018 Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Intrexon Corporation – XON; 29/05/2018 – Isolation and Recombinant Expression of Key Enzyme for Opioid Production; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Socie

