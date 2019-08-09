As Intrexon (XON) Market Valuation Rose, Wellington Shields & Company Has Raised by $720,000 Its Position; As Landec (LNDC) Stock Price Rose, Algert Global Trimmed Stake by $509,484

Algert Global Llc decreased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 60.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc sold 42,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 28,172 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $346,000, down from 70,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $324.51M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $11.12. About 22,973 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 20.50% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS 20c-EPS 22c; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP LNDC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 10 TO 11 PCT; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $28 MLN TO $32 MLN, CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $30 MLN TO $34 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops Revenue Up 10% to 12%; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES YR REV. CONT OPS UP 10%-12%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Landec Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNDC); 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q EPS 58C, EST. 9.0C (2 EST.); 24/05/2018 – LANDEC TO NOMINATE TWO NEW BOARD DIRECTORS; 24/05/2018 – Landec Corp to Nominate Two New Bd Directors; 25/05/2018 – LANDEC CORP SAYS ON MAY 22, CO ENTERED LETTER AGREEMENT WITH WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL INC AND NELSON OBUS – SEC FILING

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in Intrexon Corp (XON) by 83.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 144,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 91.15% . The institutional investor held 315,800 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 171,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Intrexon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 10.50% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $6.82. About 1.44M shares traded. Intrexon Corporation (NYSE:XON) has declined 42.97% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.97% the S&P500. Some Historical XON News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Intrexon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XON); 14/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – INTREXON 1Q LOSS/SHR 33C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 29/05/2018 – lsolation and Recombinant Expression of Key Enzyme for Opioid Production; 15/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Socie; 16/04/2018 – Exemplar Genetics Rare Neurological Disease Model Cleared by FDA for Commercial Research Use; 24/05/2018 – Oxitec Launches Field Trial in Brazil for Next Generation Addition to Friendly™ Mosquitoes Platform; 21/05/2018 – Precigen Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Study of INXN-4001

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $175.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 5,886 shares to 31,762 shares, valued at $1.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conns Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) by 17,168 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,668 shares, and has risen its stake in Schneider National Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold LNDC shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 25.43 million shares or 0.30% less from 25.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0% or 47,916 shares in its portfolio. American Intll Gp holds 0% or 15,588 shares. Moreover, J Goldman LP has 0.03% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 58,174 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Moreover, First Tru Advsr LP has 0% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). California Employees Retirement Sys has 63,998 shares. Cutter Brokerage holds 32,700 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 900 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Ancora Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 108,988 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Legal & General Grp Plc holds 0% or 4,636 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup holds 0% or 8,727 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC).

Since April 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $629,300 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold XON shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 121.18 million shares or 4.88% more from 115.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Ltd Company has invested 0% in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Swiss Fincl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) for 137,500 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 138,934 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Proshare Advsr Ltd Co accumulated 57,512 shares. Oz Lp reported 77,258 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 107,500 shares. Raymond James Finance Advsrs Inc owns 23,515 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Shelton Capital Mgmt stated it has 53 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp, Texas-based fund reported 15,231 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc reported 129,579 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 29,639 shares or 0% of the stock. Oakworth accumulated 0% or 300 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 171,680 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md holds 29,895 shares or 0% of its portfolio. National Bank Of Montreal Can has 16,382 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $17.62 million activity.

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08M and $196.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6,700 shares to 15,696 shares, valued at $1.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc Spons Adr (NYSE:BP) by 7,586 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,310 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).