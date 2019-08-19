As Intrepid Potash (IPI) Share Price Rose, Holder Corsair Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding; Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Trimmed Its Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) as Market Value Rose

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Intrepid Potash Inc (IPI) by 59.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 221,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The hedge fund held 148,114 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $561,000, down from 369,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Intrepid Potash Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $415.70 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.15. About 5,471 shares traded. Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) has declined 9.00% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IPI News: 03/04/2018 – INTREPID MINES LTD IAU.AX – NOT YET RECEIVED CONSENT TO CHANGE OF CONTROL OF INTREPID MINES ZAMBIA LIMITED FROM MINISTRY OF MINES IN ZAMBIA; 20/05/2018 – INTREPID MINES LTD IAU.AX – “CONSIDERING OPTIONS AVAILABLE FOR INTREPID’S ZAMBIAN ASSETS IN LIGHT OF CURRENT COPPER PRICE ENVIRONMENT”; 09/05/2018 – INTREPID POTASH INC lPl.N : STEPHENS RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT – TRADERS; 20/05/2018 – INTREPID MINES – ZAMBIAN MINISTRY OF MINES AND MINERALS DEVELOPMENT’S APPROVAL FOR WEATHERLY INTERNATIONAL’S UNIT TO BUY CO’S ZAMBIAN ASSETS LAPSED; 24/04/2018 – WEATHERLY – NOT BEEN ABLE TO AGREE TO EXTENSION TO BACKSTOP DATE WITH INTREPID MINES IN RESPECT OF AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE KITUMBA PROJECT IN ZAMBIA; 19/04/2018 – DJ Intrepid Potash Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPI); 29/05/2018 – Intrepid by VitalSource Unveils Blueprint for Digital Learning; 24/04/2018 – INTREPID POTASH ON TRACK FOR $20M-30M IN WATER SALES FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – Intrepid Potash 1Q EPS 1c; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Intrepid European Adds LVMH, Cuts Covestro

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd sold 2,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 24,186 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.62M, down from 26,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $277.75. About 65,436 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 24.11 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

