As Intrepid Potash (IPI) Share Price Declined, Holder Corsair Capital Management LP Trimmed by $664,350 Its Position; Gilead Sciences (Put) (GILD) Holding Maintained by Springbok Capital Management Llc

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Intrepid Potash Inc (IPI) by 59.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp analyzed 221,450 shares as the company's stock declined 8.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 148,114 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $561,000, down from 369,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Intrepid Potash Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $442.93 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.38. About 227,455 shares traded. Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) has declined 21.48% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.91% the S&P500.

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (Put) (GILD) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company's stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $68.53. About 3.51 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (Put) by 2,065 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 10,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,978 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: "Big Biotechs Scare Off Short Sellers – 24/7 Wall St." on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: UAL, GILD, HP – Nasdaq" published on May 28, 2019.

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $325.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 18,374 shares to 56,374 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) by 156,278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 315,242 shares, and has risen its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN).

More notable recent Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Intrepid Potash: Betting On Blue! – Seeking Alpha" on February 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "Why CF Industries Stock Dropped 9% – The Motley Fool" published on November 14, 2018.

Analysts await Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, up 400.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. IPI’s profit will be $3.93M for 28.17 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Intrepid Potash, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.