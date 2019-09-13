As Intrepid Potash (IPI) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Corsair Capital Management LP Decreased Its Position; Wesco International (WCC) Holder Foundry Partners Raised Position

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Intrepid Potash Inc (IPI) by 76.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 112,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The hedge fund held 35,162 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $118,000, down from 148,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Intrepid Potash Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $488.28M market cap company. The stock increased 3.64% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.7. About 338,854 shares traded. Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) has declined 9.00% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IPI News: 24/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Positive Late-Breaking Data From The INTREPID Study; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC: POSITIVE LATE-BREAKING DATA FROM INTREPID; 30/05/2018 – Intrepid Investment Management Makes Investment in Rio Grande E&P; 24/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Intrepid Data Results Showed Overall Sustained Improvement in Quality of Life; 20/05/2018 – INTREPID MINES – ZAMBIAN MINISTRY OF MINES AND MINERALS DEVELOPMENT’S APPROVAL FOR WEATHERLY INTERNATIONAL’S UNIT TO BUY CO’S ZAMBIAN ASSETS LAPSED; 24/04/2018 – WEATHERLY – NOT BEEN ABLE TO AGREE TO EXTENSION TO BACKSTOP DATE WITH INTREPID MINES IN RESPECT OF AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE KITUMBA PROJECT IN ZAMBIA; 09/05/2018 – INTREPID POTASH INC lPl.N : STEPHENS RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT – TRADERS; 03/04/2018 – INTREPID MINES LTD IAU.AX – NOT YET RECEIVED CONSENT TO CHANGE OF CONTROL OF INTREPID MINES ZAMBIA LIMITED FROM MINISTRY OF MINES IN ZAMBIA; 30/05/2018 – Intrepid Ventures Launches New High Performance Blockchain Technology Platform; 15/05/2018 – High School Students Building NASA Hardware Recognized at Intrepid Museum Event

Foundry Partners Llc increased its stake in Wesco International Inc (WCC) by 1442.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc bought 129,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.92% . The institutional investor held 138,847 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.03M, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Wesco International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $49.48. About 154,998 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.34% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 26/04/2018 – Wesco International Sees 1Q EPS $4.50-EPS $5.00; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.50 TO $5.00; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 8 PCT; 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 22/05/2018 – Wesco at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ WESCO International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCC); 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 16/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS CEO JOHN J. ENGEL’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.96 MLN VS $70.01 MLN IN 2016 — SEC FILING

Analysts await Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.04 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. IPI’s profit will be $5.28 million for 23.13 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Intrepid Potash, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold IPI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 55.16 million shares or 0.66% less from 55.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Creative Planning owns 58,167 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Proshare Ltd Co holds 0% or 10,123 shares in its portfolio. 152,100 were accumulated by Alberta Invest Mgmt. Prescott Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 1.29% in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI). Northern Corp has invested 0% in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI). Hartford Financial Mngmt holds 0% in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) or 400 shares. Federated Investors Pa has 5,656 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI). Moreover, Great Lakes Advisors Lc has 0.06% invested in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) for 773,928 shares. Moreover, Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) for 18,000 shares. 166 were accumulated by Tarbox Family Office. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 55,212 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 179,200 are held by Swiss National Bank. Whittier Company holds 6,003 shares. Schneider Capital Mgmt has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI).

