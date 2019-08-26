As Intra (ITCI) Stock Declined, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Increased Holding by $3.48 Million; As Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Perkins Capital Management Increased Its Stake

Perkins Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (CEMI) by 124.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc bought 151,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 272,650 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 121,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Chembio Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.84. About 24,587 shares traded. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) has declined 46.46% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CEMI News: 24/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Announces Agreement with Bio-Manguinhos to Commercialize Point-of-Care Tests for Dengue, Zika and Chikungu; 22/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics and Massachusetts General Hospital Enter Memorandum Of Understanding to Develop Point-of-Care Fever Diagnostic Test; 16/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Names John Potthoff, Ph.D. to Its Bd of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Gagnon Securities Buys New 1.4% Position in Chembio Diagnostics; 24/05/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS – SIGNS LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BIO-MANGUINHOS TO COMMERCIALIZE CO’S POC DIAGNOSTIC TESTS FOR DENGUE, ZIKA & CHIKUNGUNYA IN BRAZIL

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab increased its stake in Intra (ITCI) by 43.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab bought 289,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.50% . The institutional investor held 949,833 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.57M, up from 659,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Intra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $481.66 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.83% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $8.73. About 326,110 shares traded. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) has declined 57.38% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITCI News: 13/03/2018 Intra-Cellular Therapies Announces Positive Pre-NDA Meeting with FDA for Lumateperone for the Treatment of Schizophrenia; 26/04/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Presents Data on lTl-214 at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES – HAD POSITIVE PRE-NDA MEETING WITH FDA REGARDING LUMATEPERONE FOR TREATMENT OF SCHIZOPHRENIA; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITCI); 13/03/2018 – INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES INC – PLANS TO COMPLETE ITS NDA SUBMISSION BY MID-2018; 15/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Announces Presentations on Lumateperone at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) Annual Meeting; 29/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Announces Presentations on Lumateperone at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP); 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 3.4% Position in Intra-Cellular; 02/04/2018 – Intra-Cellular Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ITCI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 36.90 million shares or 0.95% more from 36.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Missouri-based Stifel Financial Corporation has invested 0% in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). Shanda Asset Management Limited holds 0.07% or 35,278 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset invested in 140,100 shares or 0% of the stock. 52,588 are owned by Franklin Street Advsrs Inc Nc. State Street Corporation holds 990,169 shares. Clough Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 133,224 shares or 0.14% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 59,900 shares. Wasatch Advsr reported 2.36 million shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement System accumulated 111,100 shares. Swiss Natl Bank stated it has 0% in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). Legal General Gru Public Limited Com owns 16,044 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 10,361 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 109,584 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 217,576 shares.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $854.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1,000 shares to 16,000 shares, valued at $6.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 5,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,000 shares, and cut its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.25 million activity.

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63M and $151.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 7,585 shares to 59,449 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,710 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).