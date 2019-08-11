As Intra Cellular Therapies (ITCI) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Samlyn Capital Has Boosted Stake; Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Holder Greenwich Wealth Management Lowered Its Stake

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 46.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 33,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The institutional investor held 38,057 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, down from 71,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.48. About 1.04 million shares traded or 4.38% up from the average. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Shed Jobs in Cost-Cutting Push; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: RECEIVED PROPOSALS FROM BIDDERS TO ACQUIRE CO; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – TERM OF EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL AUTOMATICALLY RENEWS FOR SUCCESSIVE ONE YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Rent-A-Center To ‘CCC+’; Outlook Negative; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER, HOLDER ENGAGED CAPITAL IN COOPERATION PACT; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL SAYS IT SENT LETTER TO RENT-A-CENTER; 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Buyout Expected In Next Month or Two; 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Provides 1Q 2018 Business Updates; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SAYS ENTERED INTO EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO MITCHELL FADEL – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SEES CHARGES ABOUT $3M IN 1Q

Samlyn Capital Llc increased its stake in Intra Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI) by 7.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc bought 96,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.50% . The hedge fund held 1.36M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.60M, up from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Intra Cellular Therapies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $509.25 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.23. About 766,522 shares traded. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) has declined 57.38% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITCI News: 15/05/2018 – Baker Bros Advisors LP Exits Position in Intra-Cellular; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITCI); 31/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Presents Data on Symptom Improvement by Lumateperone on Negative Symptoms, Depression, and Social Function in Patients with Schizophrenia at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) Annual; 11/05/2018 – Lumateperone (Intra-Cellular Therapies) Drug Overview: A Serotonin 5-HT2A Receptor Antagonist, a Modulator of the Dopaminergic and Glutamatergic Systems, and a Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor – ResearchAndMarkets; 03/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies 1Q Loss $35.5M; 03/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies 1Q Loss/Shr 65c; 29/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Announces Presentations on Lumateperone at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES INC – PLANS TO COMPLETE ITS NDA SUBMISSION BY MID-2018; 26/04/2018 – INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES PRESENTS DATA ON ITI-214 AT 2018 AMERI; 15/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0% or 197 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 59,705 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Maverick Capital Limited invested in 0.11% or 390,130 shares. Landscape Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.4% or 201,833 shares. Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest Prns Incorporated has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Dupont Cap Mgmt Corporation, a Delaware-based fund reported 20,708 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% or 12,432 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 29,071 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 3,500 were reported by Salem Investment Counselors Incorporated. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Qs Invsts Ltd Co holds 14,514 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, James Inv has 0.04% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). 18,024 are owned by Numerixs Invest Technologies. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 69,114 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.25 million activity.

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24B and $4.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 267,933 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $111.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 259,879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 258,341 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

