As Intra Cellular Therapies (ITCI) Shares Declined, Samlyn Capital Has Raised Stake; Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Holding in Netapp (NTAP) Boosted as Share Price Declined

Samlyn Capital Llc increased its stake in Intra Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI) by 7.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc bought 96,948 shares as the company's stock declined 37.50% . The hedge fund held 1.36 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.60 million, up from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Intra Cellular Therapies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $495.73 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.98. About 391,813 shares traded. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) has declined 57.38% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.38% the S&P500.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc increased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 14.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc bought 4,540 shares as the company's stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 36,446 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53 million, up from 31,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $47.43. About 765,178 shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Invsts reported 16.06 million shares stake. Tcw Group owns 12,300 shares. Oppenheimer And Comm has 4,168 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ajo LP holds 0.15% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) or 417,379 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt holds 115,521 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 39,448 shares. Moors And Cabot invested in 0.01% or 3,200 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Asset holds 19,063 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Bb&T Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 4,340 shares. 233,709 are held by Amp Cap Ltd. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 36,462 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 97,768 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Wellington Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.08% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Synovus Fin Corporation invested in 46 shares.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35M and $356.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 9,678 shares to 2,737 shares, valued at $371,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (EMLP) by 52,162 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,002 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.25 million activity.