As Intra Cellular Therapies (ITCI) Market Value Declined, Walleye Trading Has Raised Its Stake; Integra Lifesciences Holdings (IART) Valuation Rose While Parametric Portfolio Associates Has Trimmed Its Stake by $630,630

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Intra Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI) by 1115.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 31,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.50% . The institutional investor held 34,028 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $414,000, up from 2,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Intra Cellular Therapies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.25 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.6. About 437,424 shares traded. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) has declined 57.38% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITCI News: 16/04/2018 – Intra-Cellular Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Presents Data on Symptom Improvement by Lumateperone on Negative Symptoms, Depression, and Social Function in Patients with Schizophrenia at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) Annual; 13/03/2018 – INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES – HAD POSITIVE PRE-NDA MEETING WITH FDA REGARDING LUMATEPERONE FOR TREATMENT OF SCHIZOPHRENIA; 31/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Presents Data on Symptom Improvement by Lumateperone on Negative Symptoms, Depression, and Social Func; 03/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies 1Q Loss/Shr 65c; 26/04/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Presents Data on ITI-214 at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 29/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Announces Presentations on Lumateperone at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – ITCI REPORTS POSITIVE PRE-NDA MEETING WITH FDA FOR LUMATEPERONE; 13/03/2018 – INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES INC – FDA AGREED ON PROPOSED CONTENT AND TIMING OF A ROLLING NDA SUBMISSION; 04/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Announces Presentations on Lumateperone at Two Upcoming Medical Conferences

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased its stake in Integra Lifesciences Holdings (IART) by 6.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 11,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.59% . The institutional investor held 157,070 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.75M, down from 168,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Integra Lifesciences Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $60.44. About 709,967 shares traded or 59.16% up from the average. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has risen 3.56% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IART News: 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 27/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Bank of America Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Sapiens Congratulates Integra on Being Named a Celent Model Insurer; 07/05/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES – NEW TERMS INCLUDE DECREASE IN APPLICABLE INTEREST RATES, COMMITMENT FEES, EXTENDS MATURITY OF CREDIT FACILITY TO MAY 3, 2023; 07/05/2018 – INTEGRA REPORTS AMENDMENT & EXTENSION OF CREDIT TO MAY 3, 2023; 30/05/2018 – Cristie Data Improves Storage Performance for Integra Schools; 14/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Announces Amendment and Extension of Credit Facility; 11/04/2018 – PRELIOS SPA PCRE.Ml – PRELIOS INTEGRA FINALIZES ACCORD WITH INSURANCE GROUP AMISSIMA FOR MANAGEMENT OF REAL ESTATE ASSETS; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 49C

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (Call) (DIA) by 21,000 shares to 50,800 shares, valued at $13.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,700 shares, and cut its stake in Repligen Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.32 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold ITCI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 36.90 million shares or 0.95% more from 36.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Lc holds 44,610 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity reported 109,584 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt Group Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). The California-based California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon owns 214,991 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability reported 10,000 shares. Geode Management Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). Dimensional Fund Lp reported 0.01% stake. New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). Fmr Limited Company accumulated 0.01% or 8.27M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 10,361 shares. 60,366 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) for 8,235 shares. Millennium Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) for 712,658 shares. 7,426 were reported by Metropolitan Life Insurance Com.

More notable recent Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Intra-Cellular Therapies Appoints Mark Neumann as Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer – GlobeNewswire” on October 16, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Intra-Cellular Therapies Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intra-Cellular Therapies Provides Update on FDA Advisory Committee Meeting for Lumateperone for the Treatment of Schizophrenia – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley sees 58% upside in Genmab in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

Analysts await Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 10.17% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.59 per share. IART’s profit will be $56.12M for 23.25 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.96% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Integra LifeSciences Holdings beats by $0.03, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Has Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Integra LifeSciences Introduces New Codman Specialty Surgical Products at AANS 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Integra (IART) Down 1% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Integra LifeSciences (IART) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold IART shares while 70 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 69.24 million shares or 2.35% less from 70.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Ca reported 42,950 shares. Group Inc One Trading Lp stated it has 0% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Amalgamated Natl Bank reported 16,315 shares. Geode Cap Ltd invested in 0.01% or 770,132 shares. Cap Sarl reported 0.52% stake. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) for 62,534 shares. Hood River Limited Liability Corp reported 180,772 shares. 6,100 are held by Engineers Gate Manager Lp. Moreover, Gsa Cap Llp has 0.08% invested in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Verition Fund Lc accumulated 33,058 shares. First Tru Advsr Lp holds 20,673 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Paloma Prtn Mgmt reported 45,153 shares. Oppenheimer & Co reported 7,717 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company reported 26,409 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Champlain Inv Partners Limited owns 5.47 million shares.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 4,909 shares to 141,207 shares, valued at $21.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enagas S.A. (ENGGY) by 78,477 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nextdecade Corp.