As Intra Cellular Therapies (ITCI) Market Valuation Declined, Pura Vida Investments Increased Position; Marathon Partners Equity Management Decreased Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Holding by $6.24 Million as Market Value Declined

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 18.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 145,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 645,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.96M, down from 790,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $37.54. About 1.05 million shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O FY SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EBITDA $152M, EST. $141.5M; 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 25/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: HD Supply Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert); 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 60C TO 66C; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Sales $5.760B-$5.910B; 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS); 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.)

Pura Vida Investments Llc increased its stake in Intra Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI) by 36001.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc bought 99,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.50% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, up from 277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Intra Cellular Therapies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $468.42M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.49. About 458,629 shares traded. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) has declined 57.38% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITCI News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITCI); 03/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies 1Q Loss $35.5M; 11/05/2018 – Lumateperone (Intra-Cellular Therapies) Drug Overview: A Serotonin 5-HT2A Receptor Antagonist, a Modulator of the Dopaminergic and Glutamatergic Systems, and a Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor – ResearchAndMarkets; 26/04/2018 – INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES PRESENTS DATA ON ITI-214 AT 2018 AMERI; 04/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Announces Presentations on Lumateperone at Two Upcoming Medical Conferences; 03/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies 1Q Loss/Shr 65c; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 3.4% Position in Intra-Cellular; 26/04/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Presents Data on ITI-214 at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 31/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Presents Data on Symptom Improvement by Lumateperone on Negative Symptoms, Depression, and Social Function in Patients with Schizophrenia at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) Annual; 13/03/2018 – INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES – HAD POSITIVE PRE-NDA MEETING WITH FDA REGARDING LUMATEPERONE FOR TREATMENT OF SCHIZOPHRENIA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,870 were accumulated by Phocas Financial. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 7,000 shares. Parkside Bank And stated it has 0% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Yhb Inv Advsrs invested in 4,800 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 1,600 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 405,771 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Oz Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 4.00M shares or 1.04% of the stock. Boston Prtn holds 4.05M shares. 290,494 are held by Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability holds 490,608 shares. Lingohr Partner Asset Management Gmbh stated it has 24,386 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Moreover, Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Research has 0.23% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Missouri-based Argent Capital Limited Company has invested 1.72% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Farmers Merchants Invs accumulated 0.01% or 4,000 shares.

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74 million and $226.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 20,000 shares to 160,000 shares, valued at $11.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in E L F Beauty Inc by 4.29M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.43M shares, and has risen its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT).

Analysts await HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 10.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.99 per share. HDS’s profit will be $186.21M for 8.61 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.76% EPS growth.

Pura Vida Investments Llc, which manages about $223.00M and $302.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Guardant Health Inc (Put) by 109,225 shares to 1,138 shares, valued at $1.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dexcom Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 72,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150 shares, and cut its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold ITCI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 36.90 million shares or 0.95% more from 36.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Gp owns 28,562 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 2,671 shares. Pura Vida Lc stated it has 0.4% in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.62M shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 0% in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). Citadel Advsrs holds 92,672 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd stated it has 40,330 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Shanda Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 35,278 shares. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 3.85M shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). Schroder Investment Mngmt Group Inc reported 0.03% stake. Walleye Trading Limited Company invested in 0% or 34,028 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 217,576 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Clough Capital Prns Lp has invested 0.14% in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 0% or 140,100 shares.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.25 million activity.