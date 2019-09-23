As Intl Paper Co (IP) Valuation Declined, 12Th Street Asset Management Company Raised by $1.57 Million Its Position; Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose While Clough Capital Partners LP Has Upped Position by $17.43 Million

Clough Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 45.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP bought 131,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 418,040 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.00 million, up from 287,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04M shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft to a Trillion, Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – ABM Assists Pacific Battleship Center to Upgrade Lighting System on Historic USS Iowa; 16/04/2018 – MSFT WILL SUPPORT FIDO 2.0 STANDARD IN NEXT WINDOWS 10 UPDATE; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Quiet Path to Surprising Growth — Heard on the Street; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 9x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 07/05/2018 – Read CNBC’s full interview with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY REVENUE IN PRODUCTIVITY AND BUSINESS PROCESSES WAS $9.0 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 09/04/2018 – Ayehu Announces Integration with Cherwell Software

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 6.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc bought 36,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 589,992 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.56M, up from 553,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.7. About 2.75 million shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA BOARD REAFFIRMS REJECTION OF INTERNATIONAL PAPER PROPOSAL; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Confirms Bid for Smurfit Kappa; 26/04/2018 – International Paper Says It Has Options If Smurfit Bids Fails; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Fresh Offer From International Paper; 06/03/2018 – International Paper confirms €8.64bn unsolicited approach for Ireland’s Smurfit Kappa; 16/05/2018 – International Paper: Would Seek a Secondary Listing on the London Stk Exchange; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO IP.N – WILL NOT PROCEED WITH A BINDING OFFER UNLESS IT IS RECOMMENDED BY SMURFIT KAPPA’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit spurns move by International Paper; 16/05/2018 – IP Won’t Proceed With Smurfit Bid Unless It’s Recommended by Co; 26/03/2018 – SMURFIT BOARD UNANIMOUSLY REJECTS PROPOSAL FROM INTL PAPER

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold IP shares while 224 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 310.16 million shares or 1.89% less from 316.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 210,591 shares. 1,158 are held by Guardian Life Insur Of America. Fjarde Ap owns 91,813 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Com reported 64,831 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc owns 551,878 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And has invested 0% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Company has 0.05% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). The Texas-based Sfmg Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Pettyjohn Wood White invested in 0.26% or 19,241 shares. Moreover, Cranbrook Wealth Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 200 shares. Cibc Mkts Corp accumulated 500,092 shares. Rnc Capital Lc reported 20,137 shares. 8,000 were reported by Van Cleef Asset Managementinc. Palouse Capital Mngmt has 128,977 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp accumulated 249,419 shares.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $366.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 23,845 shares to 149,278 shares, valued at $10.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 85,061 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20 million shares, and cut its stake in Centerstate Bks Fla Inc (NASDAQ:CSFL).

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01 billion and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rivernorth Doubleline Strate by 50,706 shares to 13,494 shares, valued at $230,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 312,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,500 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Vance Mun Bd Fd (EIM).

