As Intl Paper Co (IP) Stock Value Declined, Holder Pettyjohn Wood & White Trimmed by $401,350 Its Position; Bbr Partners Has Lowered Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by $430,144 as Stock Value Rose

Bbr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 14.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc sold 4,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 23,792 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, down from 27,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $119.18. About 7.66 million shares traded or 0.53% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS; 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS OTC BUSINESS CARRIES HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE MARGINS; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER – FORKLIFT OPERATOR AT PROCTER & GAMBLE PLANT WAS INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT AND PASSED AWAY ON MAY 24TH; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 28.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc sold 8,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 21,691 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00M, down from 30,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $38.99. About 2.60M shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 16/05/2018 – International Paper Supports Irish Takeover Panel Timeline; 06/03/2018 – International Paper confirms €8.64bn unsolicited approach for Ireland’s Smurfit Kappa; 23/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER SAYS BOARD INTENDS TO REDUCE ITS SIZE TO 12 DIRECTORS IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – SMURFIT BOARD UNANIMOUSLY REJECTS PROPOSAL FROM INTL PAPER; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CEO SAYS COMPELLING PROPOSAL ON THE TABLE, DISAPPOINTED NOT BEEN ABLE TO ENGAGE WITH SMURFIT KAPPA; 16/05/2018 – INTL PAPER CONFIRMS IT WOULD SEEK A SECONDARY LISTING ON LSE; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Co Confirms Proposal to Acquire Smurfit Kappa; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP SKG.l SAYS REJECTED APPROACH COMPRISED OF CASH AND A MINORITY HOLDING IN THE COMBINED BUSINESS; CITES SUPERIOR PROSPECTS AS INDEPENDENT BUSINESS; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Business Segment Operating Profits $512M; 16/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA SAYS WELCOMES CERTAINTY PROVIDED BY IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL DEADLINE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership reported 345 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Merian Invsts (Uk) Ltd invested in 0% or 6,962 shares. Metropolitan Life Com New York holds 0.43% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 211,779 shares. Moreover, Murphy Capital Management Inc has 0.23% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 32,817 shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 0.06% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 4.70 million shares. Tci Wealth Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 68 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited owns 476 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Capstone Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Moreover, Grimes & Inc has 0.06% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Btc Cap Management invested in 108,515 shares. St Johns Mngmt Communication Lc accumulated 0% or 45 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Management Limited Liability Company invested 1.29% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Kbc Gp Nv has invested 0.02% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). 500 are owned by Spirit Of America Management Corp New York. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 0.04% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 235,000 shares.

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “US Stock Markets Advance Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “International Paper Company’s (NYSE:IP) 5.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About International Paper Company (IP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “International Paper gains after earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, down 14.10% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $526.41M for 7.27 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.52% EPS growth.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc, which manages about $364.69M and $307.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,395 shares to 21,750 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 323 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,519 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT).

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $769.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 16,556 shares to 42,809 shares, valued at $8.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ACWI) by 4,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,988 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

