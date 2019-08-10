As Intl Paper Co (IP) Stock Declined, Holder Pinnacle Financial Partners Has Lifted Its Position; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Cam Group Holding A Has Upped Its Stake by $1.53 Million

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 17.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought 14,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 91,975 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26 million, up from 77,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $39.85. About 3.52 million shares traded or 7.57% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 26/03/2018 – International Paper Company Submission of Revised Proposal for Smurfit Kappa Group plc; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit spurns move by International Paper; 16/05/2018 – Irish Takeover Panel Sets June 6 Deadline for International Paper Bid for Smurfit Kappa; 26/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA REJECTS REVISED PROPOSAL FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER; 26/03/2018 – SMURFIT BOARD UNANIMOUSLY REJECTS PROPOSAL FROM INTL PAPER; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO IP.N – WILL NOT PROCEED WITH A BINDING OFFER UNLESS IT IS RECOMMENDED BY SMURFIT KAPPA’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Cont Ops EPS 86c; 16/05/2018 – IP CFO GLENN LANDAU SAYS AT INDUSTRY CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER -INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY SUPPORTS IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL TIMELINE; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Revised Proposal From Intl Paper

Cam Group Holding A increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 0.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cam Group Holding A bought 8,387 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 875,787 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $159.79M, up from 867,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cam Group Holding A who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $414.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $159.12. About 11.43M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/03/2018 – Alibaba Cloud’s Indonesian Data Center Commences Operation; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in SE Asia; 25/05/2018 – US News: China to Use Cornerstones to Help Alibaba, Xiaomi List in Mainland; 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BigBasket in talks with Alibaba, new investors to raise $300-$500 mln funds – Mint; 10/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL IS NEARING A $10 BILLION EQUITY RAISE – CNBC, CITING; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Sees Shifting Profit Mix With Physical Stores: TOPLive; 26/03/2018 – Alibaba and Ford unveil car vending machine in Guangzhou; 30/05/2018 – China’s Wanda Group, Tencent team up for ‘smart retail’; 08/04/2018 – Dubai cryptocurrency firm denies Alibaba trademark infringement; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CITADEL SECURITIES LLC FOCUSING ON ‘DEVELOPING EXPERTISE’ IN 2018 IN NEW AND EXISTING AREAS INCLUDING ETFS, LOW LATENCY, OPTIONS, ARBITRAGE – MEMO

Cam Group Holding A, which manages about $7.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 22,802 shares to 2.11M shares, valued at $414.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 61,623 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 746,899 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 12,110 shares to 54,588 shares, valued at $4.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,820 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJT).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.10 million activity.

