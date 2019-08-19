As Intl Paper Co (IP) Shares Declined, Palouse Capital Management Increased Stake; As Wal Mart Stores Com (WMT) Valuation Rose, Holder Ipg Investment Advisors Cut Its Holding by $195.06 Million

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wal Mart Stores Inc Com (WMT) by 25.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 5,791 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564.80 million, down from 7,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wal Mart Stores Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $325.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $113.95. About 4.63 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 23/04/2018 – Dealbook: Has Walmart Beaten Amazon for Control of Flipkart?: DealBook Briefing; 29/03/2018 – Walmart Commits to Reduce Emissions by 50 Million Metric Tons in China; 18/05/2018 – UK CMA SAYS INVITATION TO COMMENT IS FIRST PART OF INFORMATION-GATHERING PROCESS, IN ADVANCE OF FORMAL INVESTIGATION STARTING; 30/03/2018 – Walmart-Humana Talks Put New Pressure on Remaining Players in Health Care; 14/03/2018 – WALMART U.S. STORES CEO FORAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – Walmart Inc expected to post earnings of $1.12 a share – Earnings Preview; 28/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Sainsbury’s and Walmart’s Asda close to 10 billion pounds merger; 29/03/2018 – Former Walmart US CEO Bill Simon says Congress should consider splitting up Amazon; 26/03/2018 – POLITICAL DEVELOPMENTS IN SOUTH AFRICA SHOULD SPUR GROWTH AND CONSUMER CONFIDENCE – MASSMART CHAIRMAN; 03/04/2018 – Walmart to expand cash transfers with MoneyGram partnership

Palouse Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc bought 10,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 112,218 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19 million, up from 101,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $39.35. About 850,283 shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC SKG.l – SHAREHOLDERS ARE “STRONGLY ADVISED” TO TAKE NO ACTION; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO IP.N – WILL NOT PROCEED WITH A BINDING OFFER UNLESS IT IS RECOMMENDED BY SMURFIT KAPPA’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO – BELIEVES ITS CURRENT PROPOSAL REPRESENTS A COMPELLING STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL RATIONALE FOR A COMBINATION WITH SMURFIT KAPPA; 16/05/2018 – SMURFIT REPEATS UNANIMOUSLY REJECTED INTL PAPER’S PROPOSALS; 23/03/2018 – International Paper: John L. Townsend III to Retire From Board by May 7; 02/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER APPM RISES AFTER PROFIT MORE THAN DOUBLES; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Cash Provided by Operations $663M; 06/03/2018 SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC – RECEIVED AN UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY; 16/05/2018 – IP SAYS SMURFIT ‘DEPRIVING SHAREHOLDERS’ OF OPPORTUNITY; 16/05/2018 – IP CFO SAYS COMPANY HAS STILL HAD NO ENGAGEMENT FROM SMURFIT

